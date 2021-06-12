WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Board of Directors recently approved a $157.3 million budget for 2021-2022, one that features no increase in tuition and fees for students, and an increase of less than 1% in spending over 2020-2021.
The budget includes a flat state appropriation of $26.7 million, accounting for 17% of the total budget and 24% of the operating budget, which is $112.7 million.
The in-state rate for tuition and fees will remain at $587 per credit hour, the same as in 2020-2021. A full-time Pennsylvania resident student enrolled for the typical two 15-credit semesters will pay $17,610 in tuition and fees.
Tuition and fees for out-of-state students remain at $839 per credit hour. A full-time, nonresident student enrolled for two 15-credit semesters will again pay $25,170 in tuition and fees.
There will be no increase in the residence life rates for any of the apartment/room configurations offered by the college to its on-campus students.
Similarly, the cost for all of dining services’ meal plan options will remain the same.
Rates for tuition and fees represent the bulk of Penn College’s budget revenues. A student’s annual costs are based on per-credit-hour fees: The number of credits for which a student is registered determines the actual cost.
The budget projects credit-hour production will decrease 5% in 2021-2022.
Just over 91% of Penn College students received financial aid to assist with their college costs, based on the latest available 2019-2020 data.
The auxiliary budgets for the Dunham Children’s Learning Center, Dining Services, The College Store, Residence Life and Workforce Development total $26.37 million in the 2021-22 budget.
The restricted current fund budget — which includes grants, contracts and restricted donations for which outside entities (such as governmental agencies) direct the use of the money — is $19.52 million.
Capital expenditures are budgeted at $4 million, a decrease of $2.3 million from 2020-2021.
The budget includes a 1.85% salary increase for faculty members, called for by the collective bargaining agreement with the Penn College Education Association. A similar increase is budgeted for staff. The budget reflects the elimination of 19 full-time employee positions and the addition of three positions for a net reduction of 16 positions overall.
Also featured in the 2021-2022 budget are voluntary gifts of $100,000 to the City of Williamsport and $35,000 to the Williamsport Area School District. These gifts are reevaluated annually.
