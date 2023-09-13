MILTON — The Milton Area District school board is weighing potential changes to the district’s attendance policy. The issue was discussed during Tuesday’s committee session.
Catherine Girton, director of student services and school safety and security coordinator, explained the attendance policy, specifically in relation to School Attendance Improvement Conferences (SAIC).
“The conferences are needed once a student hits more than three unexcused absences. The policy says that conferences with parents may be offered with three unexcused days, and it indicates it shall be offered once there is an additional unexcused day,” said Girton, adding that, for the 2023-2024 school year, conferences will no longer be done for students with an accumulation of excused absences.
Girton said the the current policy allows for a maximum of 10 days of cumulative lawful absences verified by parental notification in a given school year, with all absences beyond 10 days requiring an excuse from a licensed practitioner of the healing arts.
“Our language is a licensed practitioner of healing arts, which has caused some confusion among parents,” said Girton. “Among the administrative team, we would like you to also possibly consider excluding educational field trips from that full amount, and potentially changing that language from the licensed practitioner of the healing arts to potentially a physician or a medical professional.”
Girton told the school board that they have the power to change the policy, and the flexibility to increase the number of absence days.
“(The principals) are comfortable with no more than 17 days of absences per year,” said Girton. “Why 17? There is research done that shows once you hit 18 days that… you do see a significant increase in dropout rates.
“They would also like you to consider that if it remains at 10 that we exclude approved educational field trip days.”
Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart said a policy would be put together for consideration at an October meeting.
Eric Grimes, of Ely Associates, an athletic, park and playground equipment company, gave a presentation about the design of the new Baugher elementary playground. Grimes said the playground has been designed to accommodate students of all ability levels and ages. The size of the planned playground is 6,713 square feet, and measures roughly 88 feet by 79 feet.
Board member Eric Moser raised concerns about whether the playground will be big enough to accommodate students at recess. Baugher Principal David Slater estimated that about 110 students would use the playground at a time.
The current playground design includes one swing set with eight swings, though board member Lindsay Kessler raised the possibility of adding another bay of swings of the same size.
The current cost of the playground stands at $474,000, and includes the removal of the old equipment, the installation of the poured surface and the installation of the new equipment.
“This is the largest discount I have ever been a part of in this business,” said Grimes.
Bickhart hopes the board will have a decision finalized by November so installation could be ready by summer. The board plans to review potential funds earmarked for the playground to determine if or how the design might be altered.
Director of Facilities Jeff Hoffman presented updates about school safety and security. He said there are two companies that will be visiting the district in two weeks to assess how to better secure school vestibules, a process that could potentially include a 3M window film that is resistant to bullets and hurricanes. Hoffman also said the district is reviewing three other “snapshot designs” of the proposed Baugher canopy, with an eye of possibly reducing the footprint of the structure.
In other business, the board approved a motion for a Northumberland County Juvenile Community Service program to clean up the field after football games. Bickhart explained that, previously, the Lions Club had contributed to cleanup. The board also approved Violet Bell and Zoe Letteer to serve as student representatives to the school board for the 2023-2024 school year.
