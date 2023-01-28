My friend Ron Kelly is a professional vocalist who sang with the Envoys. He resides in Williamsport with his wife CeCe and frequently responds to my columns. Sometimes he writes personal experiences that relate to my subject. Here are a few of them in no particular order.

“I’ve been doing genealogical research for... Let me see... Around 60 years. I have well over 47,000 names in my file. I’ve spent a lot of time in cemeteries, town offices, tax offices, etc. Obituaries and tombstone writings have always interested me from the start. I called CeCe from Coopers Plains Cemetery and told her she was probably the only wife who ever got a phone call from her husband in a cemetery. There are some horrible stories of those who have nothing left of the identity to see but the tombstone on their grave, and some untold stories of blessings on other stones, thank the Lord. There are so many others with no marker at all, except the books written in Heaven of their deeds. The Book of Life is the one I want my name written in!!

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

