My friend Ron Kelly is a professional vocalist who sang with the Envoys. He resides in Williamsport with his wife CeCe and frequently responds to my columns. Sometimes he writes personal experiences that relate to my subject. Here are a few of them in no particular order.
“I’ve been doing genealogical research for... Let me see... Around 60 years. I have well over 47,000 names in my file. I’ve spent a lot of time in cemeteries, town offices, tax offices, etc. Obituaries and tombstone writings have always interested me from the start. I called CeCe from Coopers Plains Cemetery and told her she was probably the only wife who ever got a phone call from her husband in a cemetery. There are some horrible stories of those who have nothing left of the identity to see but the tombstone on their grave, and some untold stories of blessings on other stones, thank the Lord. There are so many others with no marker at all, except the books written in Heaven of their deeds. The Book of Life is the one I want my name written in!!
“CeCe and I will have 68 years of marriage completed on April 10, 2023. She was 17 and I was 19. Wow! 68 years!... I have so many memories over the span of all those years, so many because of the ministry. I’ve been in some kind of ministry ever since I was 15 in High School. CeCe was a major part of that of course, even through all those years when I was on the road and she was fighting the battles at home by herself. She was well supported by whatever church family we were part of at that particular time.
“A big part of my memories is making them now! I guess even shoveling heavy snow together with CeCe counts as part of making memories now. But it’s not as much fun as some other memories.
“That’s therapy, folks, GOOD therapy- making memories! Go make a few! Mix them with seeds of joy and you will surely reap blessings you never knew existed.
I’m tired. I reaped quite a few today.
“I used to draw a lot of pictures of cartoon characters when I lived with my Grandmother. I was 12. We had no radio, but had an old crank Victrola that I played by the hour. And my Grandmother played a harmonica quite well. I loved sitting and listening to her play “Red River Valley” and other songs. I loved hearing that old Victrola play Peg Leg Jack, ‘Eleven More Months And Ten More Days I’ll Be Out Of The Calaboose.’ Then Dad got me some gospel records of the Laceys and boy! Did I ever enjoy that.
“Besides drawing pictures, I also took up carving things out of Ivory soap. We didn’t have any clay anywhere around, so it was soap. I got pretty good at carving horse’s heads, heads of cows complete with horns, etc.
“Fun days- frequently followed by Sorrowful Days, even way off in the distance. Yesterday morning at 9:00 my WWII Navy Vet Uncle Paul went home to be with Jesus and my Aunt. I just spoke to him the day before at 2:18, so it was quite a surprise that he left so soon. He lived in Florida, so I couldn’t just pop in the car and take a quick drive over to see him like he was 19 miles away or whatever. He was 95... Hey! Nine more years and I will be that age! When someone says I’m 86 years young, I remind them I’m 86 years OLD. Then I add ‘I worked hard to get this old! Don’t take that away from me!’
“It was hard knowing my uncle left. Would I want him back? Are you kidding? No way! He worked hard to get old too. He is enjoying his heavenly reward. Someone says, ‘So and so died,’ Or ‘So and so passed’... We can do better than that in my opinion. I like saying ‘My Uncle went to Heaven.’ That says it all. It says he’s gone; and not only that, but it gives definition of where he went!
“I never say, ‘When my Dad died’... I always say ‘When my Dad went to Heaven’. That lets people know that I know where he went! No doubt about it. He didn’t just die! He went somewhere. Where? Thank you for asking. He went to Heaven!
‘That’s a wrap (not a warm coat, not a sandwich, Saran, towel, cloth, or a bandage. Just the closing of my thoughts for tonight.)”
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
