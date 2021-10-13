LEWISBURG — The Union County Department of Elections and Voter Registration last week committed to a search for a Lewisburg Ward 3 polling place within the precinct itself.
But for the Municipal Election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Lewisburg Ward 3 voters will vote at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. The site was recently criticized for being outside of the borough, poorly lit, over a hill and “intimidating.”
Whether mail-in balloting was a remedy for a polling place location issue was discussed by Union County commissioners at a Tuesday work session.
“There are many people who don’t do mail in voting, who believe they still should go to polling location as the safest place to vote,” said Commissioner Jeff Reber, also Election Board chair. “You don’t have to rely on the mail system to deliver your vote and ballot to the county. I think polling location still matters.”
Preston Boop, commissioner chair, said mail-in balloting is an option for voters who may have a physical impairment which could prevent them from voting in person. He noted it was an option which did not exist two years ago.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said mail-in balloting was never suggested as an option for a less-than accessible polling place. The objective of the most recent discussion of the Ward 3 polling place was to make voting more accessible to the voting public.
“Weis Center was selected as a polling location because of COVID,” Richards said. “It was viewed as temporary. I think always, the local election board is looking to have an adequate polling location there in the precinct because it makes the option of voting in person — which people still have a right to do and may still want to do — makes it more accessible to them.”
Richards said the late-summer return of a COVID variant made the use of the Weis Center again preferable for social distancing reasons.
It was also timely that Act 77 made mail-in balloting an option to in-person voting on the eve of the COVID pandemic. But Richards said an in-precinct location should be pursued for the future without COVID.
“In much smaller precincts, like some of the townships, they may have to cross and be in a neighboring precinct,” Richards noted. “In Lewisburg, it is worth pursuing the options. Probably there is a building that is more appropriate than Weis.”
It was noted during the session that the Pennsylvania Department of State (DOS) prefers commissioners “prioritize the selection of public buildings in the election district for which the polling place serves.”
Starting at its northern edge and moving clockwise on a map, Lewisburg 3 is bordered by Buffalo Road, Fifth Street, railroad right-of-way, the borough border with East Buffalo Township and Route 15.
The Weis Center, in East Buffalo Township, is less than three-tenths of a mile from South Seventh Street and is also used by East Buffalo 4 voters.
