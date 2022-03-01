LEWISBURG — The board which oversees William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) finances got a first look at budgetary needs for 2023 at its most recent meeting.
Michael Derman, Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Service (CSFES) board chair, said it was premature to determine the per capita contribution of at least one municipality. As noted by Supervisor David Hassenplug, the exact population of Kelly Township has not been established.
“Their population according to the latest census figures was down about 1,500 people from 2010,” Derman said afterward. “Their concern is that either the (United States Penitentiary) population or the RiverWoods population this year were not assigned to Kelly. Where they went I don’t know.”
Derman said the CSFES board would look into developing a capital improvements budget to cover equipment purchases, building updates and the like. He reiterated talk and study first heard in the last year that looked over the condition of the main firehouse and the training center across North Fifth Street.
“They have set aside money for that in the past, but it has not been a long-term plan,” Derman said. “We want to put together a multi-year projection of what they need. Especially now since their facilities really need to be looked at.”
WCEC Chief James Blount noted at the CSFES meeting that the areas of need included a plumbing issue in the kitchen. Options were being researched for the company renovation project.
Blount presented studies of service delivery to the board and noted that more fire and emergency companies were combining staffs of career employees and volunteers. He assured the board that service delivery was where it had to be for the area.
Blount added that a collective bargaining agreement with employees would expire June 30, 2023. Negotiations involving the WCEC board and firefighters were likely to start in the fall.
