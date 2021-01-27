MILTON — A barn built in the late 1800s was reduced to a pile of rubble after being engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning.
Milton Fire Department Scott Derr said the glow from the fire could be seen across Milton as firefighters were dispatched at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday to a two-story barn located to the rear of 111 L. Market St.
"It was an old carriage barn built in the late 1800s," Derr said. "It was definitely well involved by the time we got called."
He said the fire was fueled by a steady wind which was blowing early Wednesday morning.
The barn was owned by Gregory Walter, who Derr said is insured. A boat stored inside of the barn was destroyed.
In addition, Derr said two cars which were owned by neighbors and parked close to the barn were also destroyed in the inferno.
When he arrived on scene, Derr said several dogs located in a coup next to the barn were found to have broken free.
"They were already loose and running when we got there," he said. "All the animals are back to their owners."
Derr said firefighters kept a close eye on Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, located directly adjacent to where the barn stood.
"The church had some minor window damage," Derr explained. "Initially, we were very concerned about the church, because of the conditions of the garage and it being so involved. It was impinging a little on the church."
Siding on a garage at 130/132 Mahoning St. also sustained some damage to its siding, Derr said.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was on scene later Wednesday morning. Derr said the cause of the fire remains undetermined, but an investigation is ongoing.
The fire is not considered suspicious, at this time.
Derr said the fire was under control in about 20 minutes, with firefighters remaining on scene for two hours dousing hot spots and cleaning up debris. There were no injuries.
"All the mutual aid departments worked really well," Derr said. "Things worked smooth, for what we had."
In addition to the Milton Fire Department, firefighters from White Deer Township, Lewisburg, Turbot Township and the Warrior Run area were called to the scene.
Firefighters from Mifflinburg and Potts Grove were placed on standby at Milton's station.
