EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An investigation into a crash involving a municipal plow truck and a commercial auto carrier continued this week.
The auto carrier driver, identified by Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD) as Braulio Minaya Vallejo, sustained an injury and was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for evaluation. BVRPD identified the driver of the East Buffalo Township (EBT) plow truck as Gregory Crebs.
Police noted the emergency call was dispatched at 10:45 a.m. Friday Feb. 19 to the Route 15, Smoketown Road and Moore Avenue intersection. An initial investigation concluded the plow truck was heading east under a flashing yellow signal and crossed into the path of the auto carrier pulled by a Peterbilt semi-tractor. Damage included a crumpling to the front of the tractor and damage to a sport utility vehicle carried over the cab.
Crebs was also treated and released for bruises, noted Stacey Kifolo, EBT manager. But the plow truck, pushed about 100 feet east of Route 15, was likely a total loss.
