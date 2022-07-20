MILTON — The Standard-Journal hosted its annual shotgun golf tournament Friday, July 15, at Wynding Brook Golf Club in Milton. The event welcomed 88 players.
Players enjoyed the summer weather throughout the tournament, compared to last year’s event which was cut short due to a heavy downpour and thunderstorm.
A luncheon and dinner were provided by Wynding Brook staff, Fetter’s Meats, Breaking Bread, Weis Milton, Bimbo Bakery USA, R.U. Troutman and Sons, and Pepsi.
Prize winners this year were:
• First place: Jim Callenberger, Doug Allen, Dave Shaw and Camden Scampone, with a score of 53.
• Second place: Gene Penny, Steve Everitt, Rob Convoy and Dick Day, with a score of 53.
• Third place: Ted Reynolds, Steve Starks, Mike Shrawder and Steve Berthelson, with a score of 54.
• Closest to the pins: Hole No. 2, Bobby Correy; Hole No. 6, Steve Everitt; Hole No. 9, Rick Grunden; and Hole No. 16, Brooks Stahlnecker.
Craig Vadasz won the men’s longest drive contest, while Renee Moist had the women’s longest drive.
The Standard-Journal would like to thank all of the tournament sponsors, businesses which donated prizes or supplies, Wynding Brook Golf Club staff and each of the players for a successful event.
