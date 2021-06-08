Milton man charged in alleged sexual assault

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Milton man has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a girl who was younger than 16.
Anthony Bach, of Schoolhouse Lane, Milton, was charged this week in the office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, of Lewisburg, with two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and a misdemeanor charge of selling or furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverages to minors.
The charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Patrolman William Klinger as the result of an alleged incident which occurred in January 2020 at an address in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Klinger wrote in court documents that he observed an interview conducted by Brenda Kline, of the Union County Children and Youth Office, with the alleged victim.
During the interview, court papers said the victim divulged that Bach allegedly provided her with alcohol beverages. In a separate room, the girl said Bach tried to touch and kiss her.
Bach then followed the girl to a bathroom, where he allegedly covered her mouth and told her to be quite. At that point, court papers allege that Bach forced the girl to touch him inappropriately and to engage in a sexual act.
Klinger wrote in court documents that he attempted to contact Bach numerous times, but has been unable to reach him.
According to online court documents, Bach was awaiting a preliminary arraignment as of Tuesday afternoon.
In 2017, online court records indicate Bach was charged with corruption of minors and selling or furnishing liquor to a minor.
Other charges filed against him between 2018 and 2020 include retail theft, possession of marijuana, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, terroristic threats and harassment.
