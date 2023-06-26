Hospital hosts career internship program

Evangelical Community Hospital’s 2023 High School Summer Healthcare Careers Internship Students, front and from left, Emmerson Hawn, Selinsgrove; Mackenzie Heddings, Selinsgrove; Emily Kline, Midd-West; Emily Deiter, Line Mountain; Emma Renn, Line Mountain; Carly Walck, Danville; Haley Shafer, Mifflinburg; Alivia Plank, Lewisburg; and Fatima Zeshan, Williamsport. And rear, Addison Dunkelberger, Midd-West; Taylor Brown, Selinsgrove; Grant Rowe, Lewisburg; Bella Parnass, Lewisburg; Maura Smith, Lewisburg; Naafay Bajwa, Lewisburg; Mason Ordonez, Lewisburg; and Ryan Opperman, Lewisburg.

 PROVIDED BY DEANNA HOLLENBACH/EVANGELICAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

LEWISBURG — According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow 13 percent from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations; this increase is expected to result in about 2 million new jobs over the decade. In addition to new jobs from growth, opportunities arise from the need to replace workers who leave their occupations permanently. About 1.9 million openings each year, on average, are projected to come from growth and replacement needs.

Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg is proactively preparing students interested in healthcare-related careers for success. Through a unique high school internship program, students are experiencing first-hand aspects of care and potential healthcare-related careers to figure out if healthcare is a personal fit for them. This is the 20th class to have gone through the program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.