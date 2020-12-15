MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Elementary School announced its distinguished honor roll and honor roll for the first marking period.
To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and proficient in the rest, with no more than three missed homework assignments.
To be named to the honor roll, a student must score proficient in all subjects and miss no more than three homework assignments.
Students named to the distinguished honor roll are:
Third grade:
Aspen Burchell
Sophia Geiger
Lyle Huggler
Fourth grade:
Madison Hamm
Fifth grade:
Molly Bierly
Grace Childs
Gage Furman
Jenna Houseknecht
Emily Miller
Daniel Moon
Brady O’Rourke
Madison Price
Sixth grade:
Aubrey Barto
Madelyn Dieffenderfer
Glayne Gozum
Cash Hill
Ethan Hugar
Aiden Pysher
Cooper Roman
Ameila Shrimp
Paige Winters
Students named to the honor roll are:
Third grade:
Basil Barbier
Isaac Barilla
Jocelyn Bartlett
Carson Barto
Holden Bennett
Madison Buck
Lillian Dieter
Leila Hampton
Hadley Heaster
Kylie Houseknecht
Alexandria Jenkins
Olivia Kaelin
Chloe Kauffman
Chelsea Marquette
Kaydence Matlack
Aaliyah Mistretta
Lance Moon
RyleeAnne Rupert
Amelia Russell
Weston Sherman
Parker Shrimp
Fourth grade:
Niklas Bennett
MiKayla Brown
Hailey Campbell
Hayden Denton
Carsten Diehl
Brooklyn Dietrich
Joseph Kroft
Mysti Miller
Miranda Staggert
Santino Williams
Fifth grade:
Chase Bennett
Isabella CLinard
Briar Cross
Kira Follmer
Stefaun Gair
Lily Gingery
Ellianna Jacobs
Carly Kepner
Ian Marquette
Olivia Raup
Kyler Schmit
Joslyn Stoner
Porter Tob in
Aiden Weisenberger
Hunter Young
Sixth grade:
Parker Bennett
Gabriela Butcher
Brody Denton
Shianne Buck
Kim Huynh
Connor Jarrett
Benjamin Lechniak
Aidan Leonard
Victor Ottomann
Curtis Preitz
Zoey Sargent
Margot Schreiber
Maddison Thomas
Garett Ulirch
Sadie Wagner
