MILTON — While sitting around the table in a conference room at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, three area pastors often laughed and at times finished one-another’s sentences.
The friendship which has been forged among Pastors Tim Hogan-Palazzo, Gary Schaeffer and Justin Lingenfelter has extended throughout the three congregations served by the pastors. The three met recently to discuss their joint ministry endeavors.
Hogan-Palazzo is the pastor at St. Paul’s, while Schaeffer serves the Milton Lutheran Parish and Linegenfelter is the pastor at United in Christ Lutheran Church. Each have served their respective congregations between two and five years.
“The idea of our three congregations doing shared ministry is really important to us,” Schaeffer said. “We have a lot in common, in terms of our theology and what we think the needs of the church are.”
While developing friendships among one another, two years ago the three pastors started exploring ways in which their congregations could partner in ministry.
Members of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and United in Christ Lutheran Church have joined together for several Bible studies. Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lingenfelter said they participated in a study on Fred Rogers, of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” fame.
The two Lutheran churches have held joint youth group events, and the pastors participated in a pulpit swap.
“We are doing a community meal, which took a brief hiatus when the pandemic started,” Schaeffer said.
The three congregations are involved in serving the free meal, along with St. Paul’s AME Church. Bethany United Methodist Church was also once involved with the meal.
The meals are served bi-monthly, with the next to be held in a drive-through format at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at St. Paul’s, 1125 Mahoning St.
In addition to the meals to be served, Schaeffer said food will be delivered to several community agencies.
In total, about 20 volunteers prepare approximately 200 meals to be served at each community meal.
“There used to be a time when there was a competition between churches,” Schaeffer said. “The three of us... it’s about the mission, it’s about helping people.”
Friendships have grown between members of the three churches, through the joint activities.
“A lot of these folks already had relationships with one another,” Lingenfelter said. “There’s already established connections. We’ve seen how they’ve grown.”
Additional joint ministry activities are being planned. “Ashes to go” will be distributed by the three pastors from noon to 6 p.m. Ash Wednesday, March 2, at Front and Race streets, Milton.
A joint Easter sunrise service is also in the planning stages, to be held Sunday, April 17, at Central Oak Heights, West Milton.
This summer, Schaeffer hopes to lead a youth mission trip to Washington, D.C., with members of the two Lutheran churches. Other area teenagers may also participate.
Schaeffer said the trip is being planned in conjunction with Camp Mount Luther, in Union County.
“The kids would spend a day or two at camp,” Schaeffer said, adding they would then travel to Washington, D.C.
“This is to give teens the opportunity to learn about poverty and homelessness, and about where God is in their lives,” he said.
Lingenfelter said it’s important for teenagers to come together in service, and be active in church activities. He noted that many churches refer to youth as “the future.”
“All three of our congregations are treating them as if they are the present of the church,” he said.
In planning joint activities, the three pastors said they are following God’s call.
“We are coming out of a pandemic, I hope and pray,” Hogan-Palazzo said. “We have to shore up the health of our own congregations. In the midst of that, we are saying ‘you are not alone.’ We can all lift each other up.
“It’s seeing where the holy spirit leads us.”
In addition to planning joint ministry activities, the three pastors also lean on one another for support.
“We talk to one another, we share stories,” Schaeffer said. “It’s like a three-person support group. If someone is having a challenge, we help each other out.”
He noted that it’s not always easy for churches from different denominations to come together.
“I would like to think that every pastor wants to be in partnership with other faith congregations,” Schaeffer said. “It’s not an easy thing to do... Everybody’s gotta be on board with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.