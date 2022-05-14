It is interesting and appreciated when I hear from you telling of being blessed by reading my column. This blesses and encourages me. It was especially wonderful this week because of feeling distracted by unkindness extended to me.
I reviewed my reason for being where I was, which I believe was God ordained; so where do you go when this happens? I went straight to my comforter, Jesus Christ. I recommend this to you as well. Jesus knows every hair on your head, every cell in your body, and every nerve path in your body and brain. What an awesome God we serve. I Peter 5:7 “Cast all your cares upon him for he cares for you.”
Never could I equate my places of serving the King of Kings with that of the Apostles. I have recently been to Turkey and walked some of the paths of the Apostle Paul. He and the other Apostles were bold in their message of Jesus, my redeemer. I don’t even come close! They were jailed for talking about him. They were beaten and turned out of the cities.
Yet their message was the same, “Come to Jesus all you who are heavy laden and I will give you rest.” Their messages aroused the merchants who were selling idols. When people came to Christ, they no longer wanted to buy idols. Several times, the apostles were jailed because of things they said; but they never wavered. Oh, that I were more interested in what God thinks of me than what other people think of me!
It is only God who evaluates the value of how we represent Him in the world.
Paul, Silas, Bartimaeus, Timothy and Luke walked or sailed many dangerous miles to get to where God led them. The Gospel of Christ had not been explained previously in the places they went. Perhaps the informed members and leaders of these places had heard of the stir that was happening regarding news of the new “religion” from areas around and near the “Great Sea” (Mediterranean).
The Apostles’ message was never heard before by the vast populace. The Bible says in Ecclesiastes that there is “nothing new in the world.” So when these persecutions come because of taking a stand for Christ, it is God who has the last word on our evaluation, not other people.
The way in which the world is shaping up these days, we can’t imagine how things can get worse; but in the days of first taking the Good News of the Gospel of Christ into the world, it WAS worse. If you are interested in reading the “shape” of things, you may read the letters Paul wrote during the time to which I referred. Ephesians is especially interesting to me.
Having been in the old city of Ephesus and learning the great influence of leadership who promoted worship of the goddess named Diana in Rome and Artemis in the Greek language (same goddess) which was used to control every aspect of the lives of the people. These statues, and other gods of Rome and Greece, were everywhere. It was demanded that the people give them reverence.
The gods and goddesses made demands which are things I prefer not to write about. I can say that the public reverence to these false gods was unspeakable. You may think to yourself. We have gods and goddesses even now in America and around the world. It doesn’t take much concentration to know what some of them are.
I propose the main one is the god of “self.” Living my life, “I” control everything. If anything goes wrong, it is someone else’s fault. Like in the book of Judges, “Everyone is doing what is right in their own eyes.” People want no restraint, nor to have anyone tell them anything they can’t do.
Ending this column, I don’t want us to think negative. God is still in control of the universe. I am going to write a passage of Paul’s letter. I recommend you read Ephesians for a big dose of encouragement.
Verses 14 – 20 “For this reason I bow my knees to the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ,
(15) from whom the whole family in heaven and earth is named,
(16) that he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might through his Spirit in the inner man,
(17) that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith, that you, being rooted and grounded in love,
(18) may be able to comprehend what is the width and length and depth and height--—
(19) to know the love of Christ which passes knowledge; that you may be filled with all the fullness of God.
(20) Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him by glory to the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen.”
I pray to be more patient in response to harsh criticism...and to show the Love of Christ above all.
