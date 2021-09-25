LEWISBURG — Additional groups of people may become eligible for COVID-19 boosters as time goes by.
So noted Dr. Graham Snyder, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) medical director of infection prevention and epidemiology, during a Friday morning video meeting. The meeting followed two COVID-19 booster announcements during the prior 24 hours.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee on Thursday recommended boosters for people who had received the final dose or the Pfizer vaccine six or more months ago and are age 65 and up, age 50 or older with underlying medical conditions or age 18 to 49 with a medical condition which puts them at the risk of "serious illness from COVID-19."
As announced Friday morning, people age 18 to 64 with an increased risk of exposure in an occupational or institutional setting also qualified for a third Pfizer dose.
Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC senior vice president and chief medical officer, said there would be a priority sequence to get third doses to people, but there was not deficit in protection for a "vast majority" of people. He said the benefit of a third dose was to "remind" the immune system to do what it needs to do if the virus is encountered.
Snyder reiterated the importance of being vaccinated against COVID-19 as a vaccination will have the biggest impact in people who have not had a single shot to date.
"These vaccines are really miracles of science," Snyder said. "They work spectacularly well and they are very safe and they are doing their jobs well."
A booster was called an added tool and able to protect health care workers and reduce the instance of hospitalization or death.
"In the future how often will we need another dose?" Snyder asked. "We don't know until we see how the vaccines continue to protect us against severe complications and symptomatic disease."
Yealy added that more research would have to be done, noting that a tetanus shot is given repeatedly after certain injuries but a single shingles vaccine lasts a lifetime.
Meantime, Evangelical Community Hospital announced Friday that third dose boosters for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would be available for previous Pfizer vaccine recipients.
The news release noted Evangelical does not currently offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and people who received the Moderna vaccine are not currently eligible for a third dose unless they are "moderately to severely immunocompromised" with their second dose given a minimum of 28 days ago.
A call to Evangelical from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at 570-522-4530 could begin the vaccination process or arrange a third dose if eligible. Vaccine request forms were also available at www.evanhospital.com/virus.
