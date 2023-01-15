PPL grant to fund career exploration programming

Exposure to motor controls will comprise just one of the hands-on sessions to be offered in a Fall career exploration program funded by a $5,000 PPL Foundation grant to Penn College.

 PROVIDED BY LARRY D. KAUFFMAN/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — A $5,000 grant from the PPL Foundation will support an event at Pennsylvania College of Technology to introduce high school students to opportunities in the building automation and electrical industries.

Pathways to Energy Management Careers will comprise a series of four hands-on sessions that showcase facets of those occupations, with a focus on energy management. A total of 64 students from grades 10-12 will travel to campus during the fall semester for a keynote presentation, followed by rotating workshops on Programmable Logic Control, building automation, motor controls and electrical construction.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.