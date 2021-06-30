WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters will be holding a “virtual food drive” at game to be held Thursday, July 8.
The drive is an online tool allowing individuals and organizations to raise funds to help the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank purchase and distribute large quantities of fresh, nutritious and shelf-stable healthy foods at deeply reduced rates.
During the Williamsport Crosscutters virtual food drive, fans can earn prizes by donating money to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. Incentive prizes include tickets, limited-edition pins, bobbleheads, concession coupons, Cutters souvenirs and more. Donation levels start at $1.
Unlike past years, no food will be collected at the game.
The donation portal is now open and will close during the July 8 game at the end of the seventh inning. Fans must attend the July 8 game to collect their incentive prize.
Those who wish to donate and do not attend the game will forfeit any prizes earned. Fans not attending the game may donate at http://donate.centralpafoodbank.org/goto/crosscutters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.