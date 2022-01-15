RICKETTS — Known primarily for its Falls Trail, Ricketts Glen State Park and its dozens of picturesque waterfalls draw people from all over the state and beyond during the warmer months.
As most local hikers know, though, the Falls Trail is closed once temperatures reach freezing as the trail becomes hazardous due to ice. Only those properly equipped are permitted on the trail during these times and registration at the park office is required.
Ricketts Glen State Park is home to many hiking options and there are a number of trails that visitors can enjoy year round. Roads around the park are maintained in the winter, making the park a great place to enjoy the outdoors following a snow event as well.
It’s been a number of years since I last visited the Falls Trail during the summer months. It’s simply too crowded. But visiting this uber-popular state park in the winter? It may mean you’re the only one on a trail.
It happened recently with a visit to the Old Beaver Dam Road Trail, a four-mile loop accessible via two parking areas just off Route 487 near the park’s north entrance. There’s a larger parking area at the Grandview Trail and shale pit, and another smaller pull-off parking area just north. Both are to the left as you head north.
Blazed yellow, the trail is easy to follow and wider than most trails, making it a great option for winter hiking. It’s used by cross country skiers and open to snowmobiling as well.
There are a couple of small water crossings, treks through mountain laurel and sections of hemlock groves. There are no steep sections along this trail and the total elevation gain over the little more than 3.8-mile hike is 250 feet.
At just two miles, the Grandview Trail is a great little section to add onto the Old Beaver Dam Road Trail to make for a roughly six-mile trek in the state park. While the Grandview takes hikers to the highest point in the park, it adds only another 150 feet in elevation.
Much of this hike is along forest roads, but there are some nice sections through a hemlock grove and some single-track mountain laurel pathways near the top.
The yellow-blazed trail takes you to the highest point in the park — Red Rock Mountain, 2,449 feet — and the fire tower, which is off limits to the public. There is a view from this point, though no established vista.
At this time of year, even when there’s no snow on the ground elsewhere, there’s typically some snow and ice atop Red Rock Mountain. The winds blow a little more atop the mountain as well, so be prepared if you decide to take a winter stroll along this well-maintained, well-marked trail.
Given the fact much of it is forest road, it’s a great hiking option in the winter. Just be careful in the rocky areas so as to not twist an ankle.
Taking the trail clockwise takes you to the top of the mountain along a forest road, then as you pass the fire tower, you begin the descent on the more typical, single-track trail back down the mountain.
The elevation is spread over the entirety of the mile up, and mile down. It’s quite an easy walk through the woods for anyone who does any hiking on a regular basis.
Compared to most of the hikes at Ricketts Glen State Park, this one features far more hardwoods and a lot of new growth, versus the old-growth white pine and hemlocks seen on some of the other trails along the waterways that produce the park’s well-known waterfalls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.