MILTON — The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) board of directors on Wednesday approved the organization’s $702,660 2021-2022 general operating budget.
It was noted on the board agenda that all 17 CSIU member school districts approved the budget for general operations, as required by law.
“The PA Public School Code allows intermediate units to ask the state to deduct money from school district subsidies to fund IU programs,” the agenda noted. “Our member districts do not pay a subsidy to belong to the CSIU.”
Additionally, it was noted that member districts only pay for select services they receive from CSIU.
The agenda also noted the general operating budget represents a $183,867 decrease from 2020-2021 due to the closure of the Northumberland County Day Treatment program.
In other business, the board approved hiring: Lauren Pavone, Early Intervention program evaluation consultant, $50,051; Jennifer Allen, supplemental education services program manager, $90,000; Rishona Campbell, Center for Schools and Communities fiscal specialist, $50,000; Angelina Fritz, Migrant Education data specialist, $43,875; Quencey Hickerson, pandemic electronic benefit transfer coordinator, $49,500; David Moarles, workforce career coach, $33,598.
Approval was also granted to contract Shaw Industries, of Dalton, Ga., to replace 16,388-square-feet of flooring in space leased by CSIU at Beck Elementary, Sunbury, at a cost of $136,016.28. The work will be paid for through the capital reserve budget.
A lease agreement with the Shamokin Area School District, for property located at 2000 West State Street, Coal Township, was approved. The lease is for $60,000 per year, effective July 1 through June 30, 2026.
The lease includes space for nine classrooms, a nurse’s suite, office space, a music room and storage space for Early Childhood programs. Funding for the lease is available in the Early Intervention, Head Start and Early Head Start budgets.
Space was also approved to be leased Aug. 1 through July 31, 2026, from Mark and Gretchen Walberg at 801 Susquehanna Ave., Sunbury. The lease is at an annual cost of $114,180.
The lease replaces one which had been in place through Dec. 31.
Funds for the new lease agreement are available through CSIU’s Five Star budget.
