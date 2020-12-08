HARRISBURG – The Department of Health on Monday announced that as of Nov. 28, there have been 480 laboratory-confirmed flu cases and one flu-associated death statewide. As flu season intensifies, Pennsylvanians need to get their flu vaccine.
“We are two months into this flu season and 10 months into the COVID-19 pandemic,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “This is not the time to become complacent in safety practices. Instead, do your part to answer the call to wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, download the COVID Alert PA app and follow all of the mitigation efforts in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the flu.”
Flu activity is low across the commonwealth. There are flu cases in 40 of the 67 counties. Influenza A and B have been identified by laboratory testing. The percent of outpatient visits associated with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) has been low and is still below the state epidemic threshold. A total of 12 influenza associated hospitalizations and one death in the 50-64-year-old age group have been reported in Pennsylvania during the current flu season.
