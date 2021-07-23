SELINSGROVE — On the Tuesday anniversary date of Selinsgrove Speedway’s opening in 1946, Selinsgrove Speedway hosted its 75th anniversary race.
Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich dominated in the 410 sprint cars. leading flag-to-flag in the 25-lap main event for the $5,075 victory.
Jeff Rine, of Danville, made the winning pass on lap 23 of the 25-lap super late model feature for his 113th career victory also worth $5,075.
