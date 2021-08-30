DANVILLE — The Danville Patriot Day Parade will be h eld at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, along Mill Street.
The parade will begin at the Montour County Courthouse. Immediately following the parade, a service will be held in the Danville Memorial Park.
The day's activities will include a memorial walk to the Southside Carnival Grounds and a pub crawl with the Nittany Highland Pipe and Drum Band to four Danville fire stations.
