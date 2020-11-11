MILTON — With a heavy rain falling Wednesday morning, members of the Milton American Legion Post 71 color guard stood in perfect alignment in the parking lot of Milton VFW Post 1665 during a ceremony paying honor to those who have served.
Legion Cmdr. Clyde Fetzer said it was important for the color guard — comprised of veterans — to stand in the rain, paying tribute to fellow veterans.
"It's standing for the veterans that can't be out here today," he said.
Fetzer praised members of the color guard for braving the rain, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to participate in the ceremony.
"These guys are dedicated to veterans, veterans all over the world, our Legion and our community," Fetzer said.
He noted that the same color guard members who stood in the rain for Wednesday's ceremony also stand in all weather conditions to provide tributes during funeral services held for veterans.
Legion Second Vice Cmdr. Matt Lenig said it's important to hold Veterans Day observances in all conditions.
"It's to honor our veterans," Lenig said. "It's to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. It's to honor the veterans who served, just like we did."
Phil Martin, a life member of Milton VFW Post 1665 and vice president of the Milton American Legion Post 71 home association, noted that it was important for the two organizations to hold a joint ceremony.
"We work together," Martin said. "We're all veterans. We're all here for the same thing."
He said it was an honor for the joint ceremony to be held at the VFW.
"It's an honor for us to do this," Martin said. "That's why we're out here, for the veterans."
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has created difficult times for veterans organizations like the American Legion and VFW.
"We need our members to come back to get into these clubs and to support us," Martin said, adding that funds raised by the clubs are donated back to the community.
The ceremony included a reading about Veterans Day by Lenig, a volley fired by the Legion color guard and a moment of silence.
