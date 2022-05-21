Union County President Judge Michael H. Sholley
Sentences
• Brittney N. Jones, 32, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft under ring.
• Della A. Williams, 74, of New Columbia, received six months probation for a no contest plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Jaron J. Dorfman, 31, of Wilson, Wyo., received 72 hours to six months confinement for a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol.
Plea court
• Ashley M. Burlew, 21, of Middleburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor marijuana small amount for personal use.
• Roy A. Kline, 61, of Winfield, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Derek W. Scott, 55, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Tyler T. Adams, 23, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault.
• Maryjo Hawes, 53, of State College, entered a guilty plea to retail theft take merchandise.
• Joseph F. Heil IV, 33, of Mifflinburg entered a no contest plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ryan M. Dehaas, 26, of Lock Haven, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment.
• Brian K. Gemberling, 58, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to fail to verify address/be photographed.
• Damien S. Walter, 32, of Northumberland, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Watsontown Police Department
Strangulation
WATSONTOWN — William M. King IV, 29, of Watsontown, has been charged with strangulation and simple assault as the result of an incident which occurred at 10:10 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in the 10 block of East Fifth street.
Police said King choked and punched another person. He was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.
PFA violation
WATSONTOWN — Mickey James Whitaker, 24, of Williamsport, has been charged after allegedly violating a protection from abuse order.
Police said the incident occurred at 2 p.m. May 8 in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Watsontown.
Whitaker was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail.
State Police at Milton
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 32-year-old Watsontown man was charged after troopers said he was driving a 2002 General Motors Corp Sierra while under the influence of a controlled substance.
The charges were filed after a traffic stop conducted at 8:52 p.m. May 17 along Union Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said the man was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Vehicle vs. deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Montgomery man was uninjured after striking a deer as it entered the roadway, among a pack of deer.
Troopers said Michael Akers was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu southbound, at 6:1 4 a.m. May 18 along Interstate 180, Delaware Township, Northumberland County, when approximately 17 deer entered the roadway. The front bumper of the Chevrolet struck one of the deer, causing the car to come to rest in the roadway.
One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Wichita, Kan., man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 10:40 a.m. May 17 along Interstate 80, at mile marker 208, White Deer Township, Union County.
Erick Oduniyi fell asleep while driving a 2001 Mercury Marquis east on Interstate 80, causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway and strike a ditch.
Oduniyi was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A motorcycle fled the scene after troopers said it struck a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Terry Baylor, 59, of Lewis, Del.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 10:40 p.m. May 17 along Route 642, Valley Township, Montour County.
Harassment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Kya Krumbine, 21, and Jamie Ulrich, 25, both of Montandon, were charged after troopers said they became involved in a physical altercation over relationship issues.
Ulrich allegedly pushed Krumbine, who then struck Ulrich multiple times with a closed fist.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 3:24 p.m. May 18 at 122 Delaney St., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Brian Shoffler, 45, and Danielle Doone, 44, both of Orangeville, have been charged after allegedly leaving Walmart without paying for various items.
The incident occurred at 6:04 p.m. May 16 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
