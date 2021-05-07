POINT TOWNSHIP – Construction continues on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.
Paving will continue next week on Route 1024 (Ridge Road) in Point Township, Northumberland County. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Traffic on Route 147 and on Ridge Road will be controlled using flaggers while work is being performed. Motorists should expect delays on both Route 147 and Ridge Road and are encouraged to use alternate routes. The new traffic signal at the Route 147 and Ridge Road intersection was set to flashing mode and full activation is scheduled for the week of May 10 after Ridge Road paving is completed.
Route 15 southbound will continue to be reduced to one lane south of Winfield, near the new bridges spanning Route 15, while foundations for overhead sign structures are installed. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed for approximately two months.
Other construction updates
Construction activities continue on both sides of the River Bridge. The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc., began concrete paving near the Ridge Road interchange and will continue preparation to begin concrete paving near the Winfield interchange.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
