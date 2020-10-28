LEWISBURG — New employees and new programs were recently announced by the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA).
Recent hires included Matt Stugart, BVRA recreation coordinator, Dana Bosak, BVRA office coordinator and Olivia George, BVRA program coordinator. Each will have hands-on programming roles and contribute to making BVRA an integral part of community life.
George, a graduate of Bucknell University and Warrior Run High School, said BVRA programing was a great opportunity for a recent college graduate to contribute to the region. George will partner with Stugart, originally of Shamokin Dam, on programming ideas.
“We have a lot of exciting programs that we are trying to work on which have a safe aspect with social distancing and masking,” George said. “I was a biologist through all of college. So I can kind of ‘geek out’ with some of the kids and explore their science interests.”
Programs projected to start in November included Deep Clean Day, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoons at the St. Mary Street Park Warming House. It was envisioned as a child care program for the day of the week that Lewisburg schools are closed for cleaning in the afternoon.
“We know that a lot of kids are kind of cooped up inside all day,” George said. “So we really encourage them to get outside. We do a lot of different crafts.”
George credited Stugart for coming up with Nature Bugs, a craft project planned for Deep Clean Day.
“We collect different natural elements like leafs and twigs,” she said. “We glue them together to make a ‘bug.’ They can explore their creativity, their artistic skills and be directly involved in nature.”
Stugart said Gym Day, a program for e-schoolers, would also start soon.
“A lot of these kids are missing out on their physical activity they would normally be getting in gym class,” Stegart said. “We are going to be doing stuff in our Martial Arts Room.”
Bosak said art classes for e-schoolers would also be on Tuesday afternoons in Studio BVRA and piggyback with Gym Day. She said the young students would get an art credit for their curriculum.
There would also be art programs for seniors (age 55 and up) and others would be for young adults. All would feature incoming artists who will share their expertise.
Safety, of course, would be at the top of the priority list for all BVRA activities.
Temperatures of participants in BVRA programs would be taken daily upon arrival and facial masking required. Other safety measures would see limits placed on the numbers of participants. Hourly cleaning would be part of Warming House programs as well as a participation limit.
Studio BVRA will have the same temperature checks along with limited numbers of people.
Shirley Brough, BVRA executive director, stressed that hand sanitizing and facial masking would be “musts” except when youngsters are outdoors (and) running.
“If they are outside playing and running, they can have their masks down,” said Brough. “But generally we request if they are going to be close together that they keep their masks on.”
Brough noted that BVRA Gymnastics was planning new season activities but there would be a 30% participation limit.
Stugart added that a BVRA was planning a 5K race with registration to start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness. The race would begin at 10 a.m. and proceed out and back along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. There would be a limit of 125 participants and facial masking was required at the start and finish.
Stugart said it was exciting to be doing something for a region “starved” for recreational activities. Visit www.bvrec.org for more information.
