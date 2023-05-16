LEWISBURG — As of Monday afternoon the voting machines were in place and tested, and Union County’s director of elections was confident the county was well prepared for the big day.
Election polls will remain open until 8 this evening in Pennsylvania’s Municipal Primary.
“In a case where a machine doesn’t work (Tuesday) they will shut it down and just use the remaining machines at the polling place,” said Director of Elections Greg Katherman, during a special Election Board meeting held Monday.
In light of a debacle last year in Luzerne County, Katherman said the state has allocated money to buy paper ballots.
“I hope we never have to use them, but if anything happens to the machines we have the paper ballots to fall back on as a back up,” Katherman said.
More than 40 poll workers and inspectors were approved during Monday’s meeting to man the polls.
Board Secretary John Showers brought up a concern of transparency at the county level, noting that members of the public should be able to see and hear what is going on during the vote-counting process.
“There ought to be a way members of the public can sit in on vote counting and the decision making process,” said Showers.
Board Vice-chair Billy Allred agreed.
“I’ve been an election observer for several years and while you can see the election workers and what’s going on you can’t hear any discussions,” he said. “You should be able to hear and see what’s going on.”
Allred felt there should be some kind of microphone in the room, especially when opening mail-in ballots.
“If we installed a mic people could both see and hear what is going on in the count room,” said Allred.
Union County Chief Clerk Susan Greene said the county will have to talk to its IT department to see if something can be set up so observers can hear and see what’s going on in the tabulation room.
“We’ll see what we can do to accommodate the public,” Katherman added.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
