LEWISBURG — Carmell Weaver enjoys watching the camaraderie develop among patients who are on the road to recovery following a cardiac incident.
“My background is in ICU,” said Weaver, who now serves as the Cardiac Rehabilitation coordinator at Evangelical Community Hospital. “I have 18 years, plus, in intensive care... When you are in ICU, you are seeing patients on their worst side.
“When you are in (Cardiac Rehabilitation), you are seeing patients who have been through their worst,” she continued. “They are now here, doing well, back to exercising and living a full life.”
She enjoys watching connections being formed among those who take cardiac rehabilitation together.
“Seeing those patients leave the gym, they are exchanging phone numbers,” Weaver said. “Some have become such good friends, they are keeping up with each other. I love seeing that.”
She also takes heart in watching patients advocate for cardiovascular health.
“I like seeing the fact that our younger patients are paying attention, listening and educating their co-workers (about heart health),” Weaver said. “The knowledge they are getting here, they are sharing somewhere else.”
After someone experiences a cardiac event — such as a heart attack or having heart surgery — Weaver said rehabilitation plays a key role in the recovery process.
“If you have had a medical event, cardiac rehab gives you that chance to improve your cardiovascular health and lower your risk of a second event... while improving your overall health and quality of life,” she said.
Cardiac rehabilitation at Evangelical Community Hospital focuses on both exercise and education.
“We talk to patients to see what their risk factors are,” Weaver said. “We are looking to educate them on heart disease in general. We encourage family members to take the classes as well.”
Those who work in the department review with patients whether it’s safe for them to begin exercise, what to do if they have chest pain, and the importance of monitoring blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Each patient who enters cardiac rehabilitation is given an individualized treatment plan. They attended rehabilitation two or three days per week, for six to 12 weeks.
The first session, Weaver said, lasts about 15 minutes.
“We want to start low and slow,” she said. “By the end of the program, they are here for about 45 minutes.”
She noted that participants work to build their stamina throughout their participation in rehabilitation.
“Some of our younger patients get almost offended when we hand them that 1-pound weight,” Weaver said. “They lift 5 pounds... We want to make sure their heart can tolerate (lifting).”
Participants wear heart monitors during rehabilitation, with the medical professionals carefully watching those monitors as participants exercise.
“We know you could (lift 5 pounds) before (a heart event),” Weaver said. “Can your hear handle what we are giving you to do now? As we are not seeing changes, the patient isn’t having any symptoms, they can advance (their exercise).”
Patients are allowed to set some of their own goals for the program.
“Of course, we have goals for the program,” Weaver said. “(Patients) have to meet a certain blood pressure, 130/80 is the blood pressure... there are certain lipid levels we’re looking for.”
Weaver has seen patients from their 20s to their 90s enrolled in cardiac rehabilitation.
“Many people, especially when they’re in the retirement age, will say ‘I’m too old for the program,’” she said. “We have people who come in, their quality of life will improve.
“Believe it or not, our younger people come in and they’re the ones that tend to stick with the program,” Weaver continued. “It’s a scary event for anyone who has had (a heart problem).... After they are here a couple sessions, they realize this is good for them.”
After graduating from rehabilitation, Weaver said patients can continue with another phase of the program, offered at The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness in Lewisburg.
While exercising at The Miller Center is primarily independent, patients who are part of the program are able to consult with an exercise specialist two times per week, for six months.
“They will continue the same exercise prescription that we had done (in cardiac rehabilitation),” Weaver explained. “(The exercise specialist) will check their blood pressure and heart rate, but they are not wearing a heart monitor.”
She noted that those additional sessions may be covered by insurance, depending on the individual’s insurance plan.
“Obviously, our goal is that they all continue their heart-healthy diet, their heart-healthy exercise (after rehabilitation),” Weaver said.
She also stressed the importance of everyone being mindful of their heart health, regardless of whether they’ve experienced a cardiac event.
“Before a heart attack even occurs, preventative things for a healthy heart, in general, are exercising 30 minutes a day, five days a week,” Weaver said. “Something that is aerobic will get your heart rate elevated in a safe manner.
“Exercise, as a younger person, eating properly, watching your salt intake, trying to steer clear from the fast-food restaurants (is important).”
