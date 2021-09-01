MIFFLINBURG — Campers seeking a head start on Labor Day weekend overnights at select state park campgrounds or state forests were asked to delay their arrival.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Tuesday that several state park and forest campsites will be closed for two days as the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida approached. Campers already in place were asked to leave before the heaviest rains were scheduled to hit.
The list for closure Wednesday and Thursday included campgrounds at RB Winter State Park in Union County.
However, Lori Goodling, RB Winter State Park administrative assistant, stressed that her park was still open. Hikers and day trippers were welcome to enjoy the park during its regular hours.
Poe Valley and Poe Paddy parks were on the list as well as Kooser, Linn Run Trough Creek, Warriors Path (Organized Group Tenting), Colonel Denning and Fowlers Hollow.
The campground closure would also apply to Caledonia, Cowans Gap (Campground B), Laurel Hill (Campground, Copper Kettle Lodge, Group Camp 3), Pine Grove Furnace (Campground) and Worlds End (Cabin Colony) state parks.
State forest campstes closed included Tuscarora (Campsites 1, 24, 57, 91), Sproul (Bull Run Site 28, Campsite 20, 22, 23, Plantation Hole Site 26, Laurelly Fork Site 27, Stout Hollow Road Site 21) and Tiadaghton (All Callahan Run Sites, Naval Run, Black Forest Trail Trestle Sites 1, 2 & 3, Little Morris 1, Bonnell Flats 1, 2, 3, 4, & 5, Black Walnut Bottom 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, C1, C2, & C3).
Susquehannock (Lock Branch Campsite), Tioga (17 Campbell Hollow, 18 Big Run North, 18 Big Run South), Delaware (E8-Bridge Camp, E14-Silver Lake, Delaware River Campsite 20) and Loysalsock (Masten CCC Camp 21, 22, 970 Jakersville CCC Camp, 489 Mill Creek Road) were also on the list.
The DCNR noted additional campsite closures may be required depending on rainfall and the trajectory of the storm. Bureau of State Parks Director John Hallas and State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger encouraged those with questions to contact specific parks and forest districts for additional information.
Visitors in the areas expecting heavy rainfall should use caution as flooding, downed trees and other potential dangers were in play. Travellers in the risk area should check for alerts and advisories before heading out to a local or state park or forest to ensure facilities are open and conditions are safe to go boating or be near rivers and streams.
Rising waters were also noted as a potential hazard, thus rivers and streams during a flood watch or warning should be avoided. A flood watch means that flooding may occur and to be prepared to move to high ground. A flood warning means that there is actual flooding and to move to high ground quickly.
Avoid the water during and even after storms, as small creeks and streams can flood rapidly. Elevated water levels and downed trees and branches can create serious hazards where conditions are normally calm and manageable. Roadway underpasses, drainage ditches, low lying areas and areas where water can also can unexpectedly flood or overflow.
Climb to higher ground if water starts to rise and swimming to safety was to be avoided. Officials recommended waiting for rescuers.
