Duck derby winners announced

DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union held its Annual Charity Duck Derby Saturday, Aug. 5, raising $20,000 to benefit two local organizations.
“Today was exceptional! We enjoyed beautiful weather, a wonderful turnout and a record-breaking response to this year’s Charity Duck Derby,” said Mike Thomas, incoming President/CEO, Service 1st. “On behalf of Service 1st, we want to thank everyone who helped to make today a success.”
More than 4,400 tickets were sold for this year’s event; a new record for the fundraiser. Due to a higher than average water flow/discharge along the Susquehanna River and the potential for more showers leading up to the event, Service 1st held a random drawing during the event to select five tickets.
The following winners were selected: 1. Beverly Luzier, $500; 2. Doris Breech, $100; 3. Nancy Marko, $100; 4. Kathy Marzari, $100; 5. Carol Winle, $100; and the last place finisher will also receive a special prize, Tom Munley.
Funds raised by this year’s Duck Derby will be combined with those raised during Service 1st’s 29th Annual Charity Golf Tournament being held on Friday, Aug. 25, to benefit Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) and Wreaths Across America, Montour Chapter.
