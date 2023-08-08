Duck derby winners announced

From left, Steve DiCasa, Marketing and Communications specialist; Suzette Sands, administrative assistant to the CEO; Linda Brown, chief administrative officer; Kim Wolfe, HR generalist; Sarah Schiro, graphic design and media specialist; Dave Shope, assistant vice president Business Development; Service 1st Mascot Crissie; Michael Howe, Facilities and Maintenance specialist; Steve Endress, chair, Service 1st Board of Directors; Mike Thomas, incoming president/CEO; Brett Johnson, vice president Lending; Mandi Stallman, Audit and Compliance specialist; and Missy Shipton, collections supervisor.

 PROVIDED BY COLLEEN PHILLIPS/SERVICE 1ST FCU

DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union held its Annual Charity Duck Derby Saturday, Aug. 5, raising $20,000 to benefit two local organizations.

“Today was exceptional! We enjoyed beautiful weather, a wonderful turnout and a record-breaking response to this year’s Charity Duck Derby,” said Mike Thomas, incoming President/CEO, Service 1st. “On behalf of Service 1st, we want to thank everyone who helped to make today a success.”

