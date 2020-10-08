LEWISBURG — Felonies filed against a Milton woman for an alleged role in an overdose death were waived to court Thursday.
Kelly M. Rice, 26, of Milton waived single counts of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility, manufacture, delivery of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and related conspiracy charges.
The preliminary hearing was in the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg. Formal arraignment was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 26 in Union County Court.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police interviewed Rice after the May 29 overdose of Cody Rearick of Lewisburg who was pronounced dead at Evangelical Community Hospital. Papers filed cited a Union County coroner's report which indicated Rearick had a "lethal level of fentanyl in his system."
Rice, according to an affidavit, admitted to using heroin with Yearick at his South Fifth Street apartment. She recalled that Yearick stumbled and laughed as he walked her outdoors to her car.
Rice allegedly thought Rearick was "really high" as she drove away but assumed Rearick was OK because she did not see him. However, his failure to text Rice as requested caused her to panic.
Rearick was administered Narcan according to officers officers who were dispatched to the scene. They also attempted to revive Rearick as he lay on the sidewalk before the arrival of EMS.
Rice also claimed to have bought heroin with Yearick from Brady Hall, 38, at his Hepburn Street, Milton residence. Hall faces similar felony allegations in connection with the Yearick death.
