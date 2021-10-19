Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic arrest, 12:38 a.m., Westbranch Highway; disturbance, 1:09 a.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic warning, 2:19 a.m., South Sixth Street; assist other agency, 2:36 a.m., Westbranch Highway; criminal mischief, 4:11 a.m., North Derr Drive; burglary, 4:16 a.m., Verna Road; traffic warning, 5:26 a.m., North Derr Drive; criminal mischief, 10:27 a.m., Stein Lane, East Buffalo Township; non-reportable accident, 2:13 p.m., Market and Seventh streets; be on the lookout, 4:07 p.m., City of Sunbury; be on the lookout, State Police at Selinsgrove; motorist assist, 6:30 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic arrest, 9:23 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Saturday: Assist fire/EMS, 1:49 a.m., Market Street; be on the lookout, 5 a.m., State Police at Selinsgrove; be on the lookout, 6:53 a.m., State Police at Lamar; suspicious person, 7:18 a.m., St. Anthony and North Fifth streets; theft of vehicle, 7:52 a.m., St. Louis Street; assist other agency, 10:34 a.m., North 15th Street; suspicious person, 11:06 a.m., Armory Drive, East Buffalo Township; disorderly conduct, 5:18 p.m., South Sixth Street; phone call request, 7:24 p.m., Ridgeway Drive, East Buffalo Township; traffic stop, 9:27 p.m., Westbranch Highway; suspicious vehicle, 11:18 p.m., Brook Drive; assist police agency, 11:29 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Friday: Traffic warning, 1:04 a.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 1:15 a.m., Loomis and Walker streets; traffic warning, 1:27 a.m., South Seventh Street; alcohol violation, 2:13 a.m., St. George Street; service call, 5:21 a.m., South Fourth Street; injury accident, 5:30 a.m., Westbranch Highway; burglar alarm, 7:35 a.m., Buffalo Road; parking complaint, 8:10 a.m., South Seventh Street; information, 8:29 a.m., North Third Street; unknown problem, 8:38 a.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; parking complaint, 8:39 a.m., South Fifth Street; phone call request, 12:31 p.m., Lewisburg; traffic arrest, 2:04 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Moore Avenue; assist fire/EMS, 2:16 p.m., South Seventh Street; suspicious person, 4:39 p.m., North Derr Drive; public service, 5:15 p.m., Fairground Road; suspicious circumstance, 7:32 p.m., St. George Street boat launch; fraud, 8:38 p.m., North Fourth Street; noise complaint, 9:01 p.m., Wolfe Field and St. Anthony Street; parking complaint, 9:31 p.m., Cherry and Linn alleys; disturbance, 10:39 p.m., North Derr Drive.
State Police At Stonington DUI
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — Adam Renn, 39, of Sunbury, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, troopers reported.
A 2007 Nissan was allegedly involved. The incident was reported at 8:58 p.m. Oct. 15 along Route 890 and Houser Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
Theft by deception
EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP — A 53-year-old Shamokin woman reported a possible identity theft at noon Oct. 14 from Upper Road, East Cameron Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Selinsgrove Missing person
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — State police are seeking information related to a missing person.
Steven Showalter, 63, of Mount Pleasant Mills, went missing at 11:05 p.m. Sept. 14 at 1425 Martin Brothers Road, Washington Township, Snyder County. He is 5-feet, 8-inches tall with blue eyes.
DUI crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a DUI crash at 3:48 p.m. Aug. 24 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Klarence Kantz, 29, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was arrested. A 1999 Ford Ranger was allegedly involved.
1-vehicle crash
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old McClure woman escaped injury following a one-vehicle crash at 8:03 a.m. Oct. 16 along East Back Mountain Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Mya R. Rager was traveling east in a 2009 Nissan Altima, which left the roadway and struck an embankment, police said. The vehicle went down the embankment and struck trees. Rager was belted.
Rager will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 53-year-old Selinsgrove man was arrested when he allegedly resisted arrested after troopers checked on the welfare of a 14-year-old Selinsgrove boy.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:37 p.m. Oct. 15 along Red Haven Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County. The man was charged with resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
MONTGOMERY — An unnamed female was arrested for suspicion of DUI after a vehicle she was allegedly driving struck a parked vehicle at 9:55 p.m. Oct. 17 along South Main Street, Montgomery, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2011 Ford F-350 was traveling south when it drifted and sideswiped a legally parked 2015 GMC Sierra, then hit a tree and residential structure. The female driver allegedly admitted to police she had consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana prior to operating the vehicle. Troopers said she was under the influence and arrested her. Charges are pending the results of toxicology tests. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 16 along Pinchtown Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Joshua D. Becoski, 18, of Steelton, was traveling north in a 2004 Ford Explorer which went out of control in a right curve, drifted across the roadway and went into a ditch, police reported. Becoski and a 17-year-old passenger were belted and no injuries were reported.
1-vehicle crash
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — A Cogan Station man escaped injury when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch and hit a utility pole, police reported.
The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16 along Trout Run Mountain Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County. A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dakota J. Marcusky, 21, was traveling north at the time of the crash, police noted. Marcusky was belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Trout Run man and woman were cited after troopers responded to a domestic at 3:25 p.m. Oct. 17 along Lower Bodines Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
A 33-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were cited.
Theft of vehicle parts
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — Two catalytic converters were allegedly taken from a motor home sometime between 5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16 along River Road, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the converters were valued at $500 each and were taken from a 2004 Winnebago belonging to a 56-year-old South Williamsport man.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A theft from vehicle was reported between 12:01 and 8 a.m. Sept. 11 along Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both of Williamsport, were arrested. Damage was reported to a 2011 Chrysler.
Found property
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A bag of white powder was found by a person walking along Lick run and Northway roads, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
The substance was found at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 2. An investigation is ongoing.
