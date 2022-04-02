LEWISBURG — Organizers hope a new-to-the-area program will plant a life-long interest in "growing your own."
Available at no charge, "Seed to Supper," will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 7 through May 12, at the Union County Food Hub at the Miller Center, and will cover the basics of gardening and then some. Pre-registration for qualified low-income participants is required by calling 570-556-4757 or email smw5542@psu.edu.
Rachel Herman, sustainable food solutions VISTA Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (USCAA), said the “Seed to Supper” name and curriculum originated with the Penn State Extension. The program encourages people to plant, grow, maintain a garden and harvest healthy produce.
“This is teaching them how to do it on their own,” Herman said. “We are going to connect them with the Lewisburg Community Garden.”
Backyard, raised bed and back porch gardens were also a possibility, added Nicole Peterson, USCAA food security coordinator.
“They are also teaching how pot in containers, if participants wanted to actually pot at their house and grow out of containers,” Peterson said. “The purpose is to teach them how to grow anywhere.”
Herman said the community garden at North Water and St. Anthony streets in Lewisburg was indeed a popular place. If plots fill up early, garden areas near the Union County Resource Center and the East Snyder Community Garden in Selinsgrove were also available.
Herman said the “Seeds to Supper” curriculum was originally based on a partnership between an Oregon ag extension and an Oregon food bank. She said the economic, social and environmental circumstances in that state were similar to north central Pennsylvania.
Peterson added that the Union County Food Hub, an exchange point based at the Miller Center, played a role.
“Our mission is to get healthy produce out there and help people improve their health outcomes,” Peterson said. “Diabetes and high cholesterol is (common) among low income people and they have to make choices.”
Peterson said it was unfortunate, but low income people sometimes choose fast food because it is the only thing they think they can afford.
“This is a great program because it goes from gardening all the way to nutrition stuff,” Peterson added. “We are a conduit because we want to be able to offer more of these classes.”
Sabrina Holmes, PSU Extension Union-Snyder master gardener coordinator, said weekly topics will start with an introduction. It will be followed by weeks devoted to garden planning, soils, planting, managing and harvesting.
Holmes noted that the managing portion of the course would include instruction in weeding and pest control. The harvest segment would include food preservation, storage and how to make healthier meals.
Clay and rocky soil were common in the area, Holmes added. It made soil conditions worthy of an entire class.
“We'll go into that farther,” she said. “As well as soil 'amendments,' such as adding compost or adding organic matter to the soil.”
The PSU Extension would also offer soil testing at a nominal fee. Holmes said soil was typically tested for nitrogen, phosphorus and organic matter. However, a garden plot subject to runoff from a salted roadways could be a candidate for a specialized test for soluble salts.
What to plant and cultivate would be up the individual.
“You want to plant what you are going to use,” Holmes said. “The aim of the program is to help people grow food they are going to eat. If you don't like kale you shouldn't plant it.”
Meantime, the Union County Food Hub was planning to offer seed, potting soil, fertilizer and gardening implements to go with the curriculum.
“Education is a huge aspect of it,” Peterson said. “If you teach low income residents that they deserve produce or they should get produce and how important it is, the more they will ask for healthier foods.”
Peterson said attendance at a “pop up” produce stand which introduces people to different vegetables was evidence that healthier diet efforts may be paying off. Herman said setting up the infrastructure for better nutrition was a big plus.
