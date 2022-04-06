LEWISBURG — Dr. Justin Madaus recently earned a doctoral degree in a field which could be relevant in his service as a commissioner to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD).
Madaus, an East Buffalo Township resident, explained his study of forensic psychology was “where psychology and the law intersect.” He said risk assessment is a growing and changing piece of forensic psychology.
Interest in the psychology of risk assessment began when Madaus was an undergraduate at Albright College. It continued in a master’s program at the University of North Dakota and in his recently completed doctoral work at Adler University.
Madaus said law enforcement personnel rarely talk about their own mental health, possibly due to a stigma still associated with it. Police and perceptions of police were studied as an undergraduate.
“They walk into all kinds of traumatizing situations all the time, then have to show up for work the next day,” Madaus said. “That is a huge intersection between the two fields. It is getting better but there is a lot of work to be done.”
The accumulation of experiences, sometime traumatic, can translate into how an officer does their job.
Madaus said “the other side” of risk assessment, the psychology of the criminal, was part of his masters and doctoral studies.
“You can look at someone who has committed robbery,” he said. “They are sentenced, serve their sentence and they serve their sentence and are up for release, how do we assess the likelihood that they have been rehabilitated and are not likely to commit that crime again.”
Many factors contribute to an assessment, Madaus said, and noted it is a “growing and changing piece of forensic psychology.”
The question of punishment versus some sort of rehabilitation to preempt or avoid criminal behavior has been debated for generations.
“I think you would be hard pressed to find any family in America that has not in some way been touched by crime,” Madaus explained. “Whether within their own family or somebody in their family has perpetrated a crime.
“There is a lot of evidence to suggest when you think about punishment versus rehabilitation, punishment can be a deterrent,” Madaus said. “But overall probably not as much as we would like.”
Madaus observed what could be a sign of progress in questions posed to Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in recent hearings. He said the nominee laid out areas of dealing with crime other than deterrence through punishment.
“It’s not just about deterrence,” Madaus said. “That’s important. But it’s also about, ‘Why did this happen?’ And how do we help this person to not do this again and help this person to become an effective member of society/”
After returning to Lehigh County from college, Madus served as a Whitehall-Coplay School District director. Madaus said he sought to be more understanding of the community by having more of a presence in the community.
“It may have been a time when I was growing up that there were lots of things happening,” Madaus said. “I think in our school in particular there were decisions being made at times that were frustrating as a student. That really propelled into this idea that if you don’t like what is happening, you’ve got to get involved.”
Madaus, whose wife Stacy is now a pediatric anesthesiologist at Geisinger, has laid down roots in Union County after previous stops in other parts of the country as her education continued.
“We’ve been all over the place,” he added. “Knowing that we were here and we were going to be here for awhile, I felt it important to kind of start to learn the community, make inroads in the community and give back to the community.”
With numerous options for volunteer service, Madaus said the BVRPD committee jumped out as most appropriate for his areas of expertise.
Madaus, who turned 40 in February, found that the federal Bureau of Prisons has an 40-year age cap for the start of employment as a psychologist. A letter to Sen. Robert Casey (R-Pa.) asked to look at the seemingly arbitrary policy.
Meantime, Madaus is working on obtaining his license from the Pennsylvania Board of Psychology.
