TURBOTVILLE — A school can often serve as the foundation of a community. Now, one school district is offering a chance for residents, alumni and students to become a part of that very foundation.

The Warrior Run Education Foundation is selling commemorative, engraved bricks to anyone that would like to support the Warrior Run community through its “Defender Bricks” campaign.

