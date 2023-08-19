TURBOTVILLE — A school can often serve as the foundation of a community. Now, one school district is offering a chance for residents, alumni and students to become a part of that very foundation.
The Warrior Run Education Foundation is selling commemorative, engraved bricks to anyone that would like to support the Warrior Run community through its “Defender Bricks” campaign.
“It's been planned for about a year and the plan was to have it be part of our First Century Fund campaign,” said Jean Hormell, president of the foundation. “(The bricks) will be engraved and placed in the walkway through the fieldhouse and beyond, out toward the stadium.”
It is possible to purchase both 4x4 bricks and 4x8 bricks at different price points. Bricks will be placed in the celebration gallery of the new fieldhouse.
“This project will probably go on for a couple years, is what I’m envisioning, based on some other projects like this that have been held in other school districts,” said Hormell.
Purchasing a brick gives individuals a chance to financially support the Warrior Run Area School District while also building on the literal foundation of the community.
“It’s long lasting. These are going to be here for the life of the field house, in my mind. It could be longer than that,” said high school Co-Principal Casey Magargle. “This is something that, as a graduate of Warrior Run, I want to support our local community and our kids and the best way to support our local community is to educate these kids and have them be a productive member of our community when they get done.”
The $1.5 million First Century First campaign was started with the goal of providing supplemental funds for the Warrior Run School District.
“We want to have innovative capital so that when the school district moves a certain way, and we agree with that, we have the funds to supplement what they have. We want to be able to support their initiatives and some initiatives of our own,” said Hormell.
Some of the earliest innovation grants provided by the foundation included programs for special needs students, like the thrift store at the old Watsontown Elementary School building and the Defender Cafe.
More recently, the foundation has raised funds to supplement the new elementary school with a Lü interactive gym, which uses audiovisual technology to transform gym activities into immersive and engaging games.
One of the hallmarks of the First Century First campaign is that it takes a long-term approach to meeting educational needs, and assesses the trajectory of the district, from its inception in 1959, to what it could look like in 2059.
The school board in March 2021 awarded $28.7 million in contracts for construction of the 99,000-square-foot elementary school at the middle school/high school complex, which is ready to open its doors to students.
In December 2021, the board approved $2.8 million in contracts for the construction of a fieldhouse at the high school stadium, which has also been renovated.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
