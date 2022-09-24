Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Zachary Scheetz, 24, of Price Township, and Brooke Jacobi, 22, of Point Township.
• Tiffany Ashbaugh, 31, of Mount Carmel, and Christopher Persing Jr., 22, of Mount Carmel.
• Diane Gidaro, 29, of Conyngham Township, and Eric Feese, 39, of Conyngham Township.
• Richard Sulouff Sr., 65, of Shamokin, and Sandra Nahodil, 70, of Shamokin.
• Debra Potteiger, 66, of Mount Carmel, and Charles Violette, 80, of Mount Carmel.
• Anne O'Rourke, 42, of Sunbury, and Kelly Blackmon, 38, of Sunbury.
• Christian Clemens, 28, of Sunbury, and Tiffany Musser, 24, of Sunbury.
• Jessica Noel, 36, of Point Township, and Robert Dwyer, 35, of Point Township.
• Zachary Roupp, 22, of Sunbury, and Taya Route-Machmer, 22, of Sunbury.
• Michael Purcell, 30, of Kulpmont, and Alyssa Hoffman, 30, of Kulpmont.
• Christina Hurlburt, 50, of Marion Heights, and James Saholchick, 49, of Marion Heights.
Deed transfers
• Kathy A. Phillips to Kenneth E. Day and Linda P. Day, property in Watsontown, $30,000.
• Clarence W. Bauknight III, Bernice Jalloh, Phillip E. Bauknight and Shelly Cherry to Clarence W. Bauknight III, Bernice Jalloh and Shelley Cherry, property in Milton, $13,250.
• Timothy S. Berkey and Holly P. Berkey to Courtney Sue Kovilaritch and Alexander J. Elder, property in Milton, $1.
• David Neal Yost and Evelyn Suzanne Yost to Henry L. Keller and Jennifer J. Keller, property in Milton, $1.
• Roderick S. Harris and Kathy M. Harris to Harris Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Roderick S. Harris, Kathy M. Harris, Rodney S. Harris trustee and Ryan A. Harris trustee, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Roderick S. Harris and Kathy M. Harris to Harris Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Turst, Rodney S. Harris trustee and Ryan A. Harris trustee, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Davide B. Keiser and Marilyn K. Keiser to Keiser Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, David B. Kesier, Marilyn K. Keiser, Christy J. Krieger trustee and Amy M. Bischof trustee, property in Milton, $1.
• Christian Z. Lapp and Sylvia S. Lapp to Abner S. Glick, property in Delaware Township, $305,000.
• Elaine B. Estis to North PA Real Estate LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $20,000.
• Richard D. Wright Jr. and Roxanna M. Wright to Marista Valentine Mount Joy, property in Coal Township, $10,000.
• Shirley K. McBryan to James R. Eister and Debra L. Eister, property in Lower Augusta Township, $4,000.
• Robert J. Welby and Charmaine A. Welby to Attalino Associates III LLC, property in Northumberland, $100,000.
• William S. Mackey to Donald E. Funk and Lori A. Funk, property in Sunbury, $109,000.
• Carl S. Adams by agent and David A. Shaffer agent to Waltz and Long Holdings International LLC, property in Northumberland, $1.
• William D. Henry and Jodi L. Henry to Destined Solutions Limited Liability Company, property in Kulpmont, $45,000.
• Robert Dallazia and Maria C. Dallazia to Kevin Mann, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Lisa M. Balascik to Lisa M. Balascik and Amy Balscik, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Joann P. Little to James Scott Little, Ralph Sean Little and Kimberly Chaundy, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Thomas Koch to James C. Gasperetti and Mary S. Gasperetti, property in Mount Carmel, $1,000.
• Thomas Koch to James C. Gasperetti and Mary S. Gasperetti, property in Mount Carmel, $1,000.
• Jason A. Lawrence and Amber M. Lawrence to Jason A. Lawrence, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Ian C. Smeltz and Kristine D. Smeltz to Brent D. Smeltz, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Randall B. Rebuck, Dawn M. Rebuck and Marcia R. Rebuck to Timothy D. Rebuck, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Andrew J. Long and Linda F. Long to Falisha F. Roush and Kyle M. Long, property in Rockefeller TOwnship, $1.
• Tina Marie Carl and Tina Cooke to Matthew Snyder and Shelbie Snyder, property in Ralpho Township, $600.
• Bowen Developments LLC to Kathleen Bardole, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Thomas M. Lettich and Monika R. Parikh to David J. Tedford and Leah A. Tedford, property in Riverside, $363,000.
• Zackary Tyson to Chad Bohner, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• Caliber Home Loans Inc. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs United States of America, property in Rockefeller Township, $10.
• Laverne R. Foreman and Doris J. Foreman to Daniel K. Lapp and Ruthie E. Lapp, property in Jackson Township, $820,000.
• Kathleen A. Nodzak and John M. Nodzak to Allison W. Thorpe, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
• Joseph Patrick West and Diane Mae West to Joseph Patrick West and Tina L. West, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Mary Ann Gresavage and Joseph Gresavage to Skyline Real Estate Services LLC, property in Coal Township, $101.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and RObert Reichwein to Skyline Real Estate Services LLC, property in Coal Township, $101.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Amanda Stehr to Skyline Real Estate Services LLC, property in Coal Township, $101.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and Donald A. Olowski to Skyline Real Estate Services LLC, property in Coal Township, $201.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Factotum Resources LLC to Augustus Contracting LLC, property in Shamokin, $110.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and Shamokin Property Group LLC to Augustus Contracting LLC, property in Coal Township, $140.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Joanne C. Staniszewiski to Augustus Contracting LLC, property in Coal Township, $100.
• Escarlyn Bethania Javier to Luis Eduardo Matute Ayabaca, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
• Jose Ariel Perez to Yerison D. Cepeda and Emelyn Cepeda, property in Mount Carmel, $18,000.
• Angela C. Wiest and Jeremie J. Wiest to Timeline Improvements LLC, property in West Cameron Township, $80,000.
• Felicia Morrison to 3526 Carey LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Darrell S. Read to Meghan Pontz, property in Riverside, $187,500.
• DRIVE to Stone Fortress Homes LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Ruth Y. Tarr, Ruth Y. Snyder and David P. Snyder to Isaias Alicea, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Linda Nolter to Josiah Morton Sr., property in Kulpmont, $69,900.
• Mark Peter Shingara II and Melissa A. Saleski to Mark A. Derr and Denise J. Derr, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Michael A. Stong and Sally L. Stong to Joseph R. Spicer and Edith R. Jacdong, property in Point Township, $1.
• Dale Drumm estate, Ty Drumm co-administrator and Jason Drumm co-administrator to Ty Drumm and Jason Drumm, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Willimgton Savings Fund Society FSB trustee, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I and Carrington Mortgage Services LLC agent to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Ralpho Township< $1.
• John M. Finn by agent, Karen Finn agent, Joan M. Yost by agent and Coleen Wagner agent to Joseph Finn Jr., property in Riverside, $110,000.
• Jon S. Ferguson and Tammy L. Ferguson to Robert E. Laubach II, property in Riverside, $10,000.
• Richard L. Sabatochick to Matthew Whitman and Andrea Whitman, property in Coal Township, $600.
• Jonathan A. Burgess and Samantha L. Burgess to Matthew W. Funk and Heather R. Funk, property in Sunbury, $1.
• JR&R LLC to Mithcell L. Leiby and Tammy S. Leiby, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Baand LLC to 708 Race Street LLC, property in Shamokin, $42,000.
• Kristin Matzua, Stephen J. Matzura, Amber Leshinski and Russell Leshinski to Christine E. Zukus, property in Mount Carmel Township, $240,000.
• William L. Wetzel II and Renlle G. Wetzel to Bimmie P. Strausser II, property in Ralpho Township, $3,000.
• Ryan R. Price to Crystal Hogan, property in Coal Township, $31,900.
• Taznotary LLC to Castle 2020 LLC, property in Coal Township, $22,000.
• Glenis Moreno de Jimenez to George Grogan, property in Coal Township, $1,000.
• Erica Lynn Troup to George Grogan, property in Shamokin, $1,000.
• Carol T. Rossi estate and Anthony R. Rossi administrator to Jamie Pinto, property in Mount Carmel Township, $44,260.
• Risk Flipper LLC to Rosa Hernandez, property in Shamokin, $12,000.
• Gregory L. Ramer and Gail A. Ramer to Clarence Shoop and Shelly A. Shoop, property in Coal Township, $164,000.
