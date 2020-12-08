KELLY TOWNSHIP — Kelly Township supervisors passed a 2021 spending plan without a dissenting vote at a midday Monday meeting.
David Hassenplug, supervisor chair, said budget revenue of $919,886 was projected. Budgeted expenses equaled revenue and all taxes remained at current levels. County figures noted a total 1.074 millage rate in Kelly Township, which included a 1 mill general real estate tax and a .074 fire hydrant tax.
When both rates are applied, the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would be billed $107.40 annually. A 0.5% wage tax and $52 per year local service tax also remained the same.
Supervisor Elvin Stoltzfus noted that township taxes have been unchanged in 25 years.
“We’re living within budget,” Stoltzfus added. “We also have a fund for new equipment and for capital building improvements set aside in the budget.”
Township coffers were given a boost this year by a couple of large real estate transfers via the local real estate transfer tax of 0.5%. Among them were the October sales of Kelly Court Apartments and the July sale of Kelly Apartments.
Union County Register and Recorder figures indicated Kelly Court was sold by Charles W. Pursel and Janet M. Pursel for $1.7 million to Timberhaven Apartment Group LLC. A second transaction of $1.4 million was from Timberhaven Associates, C.W. Pursel partner and Janet M. Pursel partner to Timberhaven Apartment Group LLC. The township respectively took in $8,571 and $7,458 from the transactions.
The $4.05 million sale of the Kelly Apartments from Kelly Associates LP and Zarin Development LLC to Kelly Apartments Investors LLC meant $20,250 for the township. The 10-acre complex is located along JPM Road opposite from the former Walmart site.
Supervisors also presented Mildred L. Satteson, township secretary/treasurer, with a plaque for 25 years of service. Satteson recently announced retirement would be pending at the end of the calendar year, and was praised for her reliability and integrity.
