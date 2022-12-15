WATSONTOWN — In both Watsontown and Milton boroughs, crews worked throughout the day Thursday salting sidewalks and roadways as a wintry mix fell from the sky.
In preparation for the storm, Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said crews spent time earlier in the week preparing borough trucks to tackle the storm.
"I have a veteran crew," Jarrett said. "They know what they're doing when it snows. They do an excellent job in Watsontown."
The trucks hit the streets early Thursday morning, with crews monitoring the roadways throughout the day.
According to Jarrett, the plows have been out once in the
"We keep after it," said Jarrett. "We plow as needed and get the road salt down in between. A lot of Watsontown is flat, but we do have hills that get some special attention whenever it storms. We'll get through it, we always do."
While municipal crews were busy preparing for the storm, business was also brisk at area hardware stores.
Ficks Hardware near Watsontown reported a steady stream of customers purchasing winter supplies on Wednesday.
"We have been selling a lot of pallets of rock salt and ice melt, (Wednesday) and the day before," said Ficks Hardware Manager Kathi Wertman. "We have plenty on hand, so we're prepared. We've been through this before."
Wertman also felt as if customers were well prepared this year.
"This year it seems like they prepared ahead of time," she said. "The businesses and the regular customers all were in purchasing their supplies. We've had customers (Thursday), but everybody is pretty much staying home."
Ficks has also been selling a lot of wood pellets and propane recently, to customers preparing the colder weather.
Wertman said the store will be receiving additional rock salt and ice melt in the week ahead.
Like Ficks Hardware, Cole's Hardware in Milton was also bustling with activity leading up to and during the storm.
"It's been sporadic, with the storm coming we get hit or miss with people," said Cole's Merchandising Manager Tara Hummel. "A lot of our customers come first thing in the morning, like (Thursday), we've been bombarded. We did have some early sales with our pallet goods, because we sold pallets of salt ahead of time."
Hummel noted that days prior to the storm she has been delivering pallets of salt to businesses, churches and households in the area.
While salt sales have been prominent, shovel sales have also been picking up as well.
"It's definitely like the grocery store, last minute," said Hummel, regarding how she felt people have been preparing for the storm.
"We enjoy the weather just because it does bring in a lot of new faces a lot of times, which allows us to make more community connections and then they'll be back in another time," said Hummel.
She also noted that Cole's is well stocked for the storm.
"Our warehouse is very good about keeping us full, especially if they're expecting bad weather," said Hummel. "We'll get it transfers from our warehouse in Danville. I've had probably three loads, my third load was delivered last week. We'll get through this storm and then they'll reevaluate for what's coming next and then ship us some more in."
