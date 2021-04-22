LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council was asked at a Tuesday night online meeting about the status of a non-discrimination ordinance.
Jordi Comas, Ward 2 representative and council vice president, replied that a comprehensive ordinance would soon be reintroduced with “explanatory material.” Comas said the reset of the was on the advice of special legal counsel and noted there has been some turnover on borough council. A timeline would be discussed in advance of the next meeting.
“The HRO (Human Relations Ordinance) is not only about protecting LBGTQ people,” Comas said. “It extends the full benefit of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, which overs race, gender, religion, national origin, age (and) disability. It is not just about a local ordinance, but it also puts with it resources locally. That is a service that people can avail themselves of.”
Luis Medina noted via a chatroom that over two years had elapsed since an ordinance to protect LGBTQ+ was first discussed in Lewisburg. Medina questioned when a vote would be and that similar communities have passed such ordinances.
Comas said he has heard in the last year that steps can be taken to promote positive human relations.
Council action Tuesday night also included acknowledgment of certificates of appropriateness issued by the Historical Architecture and Review Board (HARB).
Approval was granted to Graystone Housing, 78 University Ave. (windows), Rick and Kristin Selvala, 207 S. Fourth St. (fence), Triple M Contracting Services, 727 Market St. (windows, roof, gutters), Bucknell University, 490 S. Seventh St. (windows) and Meixell-Diehl Agency, 433 Market St. (sign).
Council also approved use of the borough tri-globe street light image in advertising by Geisinger Health Systems.
It was noted that there were current vacancies for HARB terms (one through Dec. 31, 2022 and two expiring Dec. 31, 2023), Shade Tree Commission (through Dec. Dec. 31, 2022, Dec. 31, 2025 and Dec. 31, 2025) and an alternate on the Zoning Hearing Board (expiring Dec. 31, 2023).
