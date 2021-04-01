MILTON — Milton Borough officials are denying allegations that the Watsontown Police Department has been barred from working within Milton.
Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite said a “controversy” has erupted following the recent arrest by his department of the family member of a Milton officer.
“We are not permitted back in the Borough of Milton,” Witherite said.
He alleged that Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer was “personally upset” over Watsontown officers arresting the family member of a Milton officer.
Zettlemoyer and Milton Borough issued a joint statement which said the Watsontown Police Department has not been barred from Milton.
“We are a professional agency,” the statement said. “We will continue to respond to any emergencies within either community. We serve the residents of both. We will respond as needed.”
On Wednesday morning, Witherite said he and another Watsontown officer were barred from entering the Milton Police Department headquarters upon arriving on a police matter.
“That’s when (Zettlemoyer) was telling us he objected to the way we arrested this person, we shouldn’t have done it that way,” Witherite said. “It was very heated, he was yelling at us.”
He added that it’s “highly inappropriate” for the “head of any police department to interject their authority to direct any kind of felony arrest” for an officer’s family member.
Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the Watsontown officers were not allowed inside the Milton station when they arrived as Milton officers were dealing with a pressing police matter.
“That’s why (Witherite) was not allowed in at the moment,” Novinger said.
“I’m very sad, this day in age of policing, that anything like this was even possible or would happen,” Witherite said. “We, as a department, have a job to do. We are here to protect the public and ensure fairness. We are shocked by these actions.”
