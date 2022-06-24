WATSONTOWN — With Independence Day on the horizon, the Borough of Watsontown’s Fourth of July committee and the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) are preparing for the annual Fourth of July parade and festivities.
The Watsontown Fourth of July parade, sponsored by WABA, will serve as the start to the 47th year of the borough’s celebration of the nation’s independence and ratification of the constitution. The parade will assemble at 9 a.m. at the former Watsontown Elementary School building and will move at 10 a.m., proceeding down Main Street to Memorial Park.
At 9:30 a.m. the ceremonial passing of the flag will begin, in which a veteran or active member of the military escorts a flag down the parade route as members of the community step into the center of the street to take their turn passing the flag to their neighbor.
WABA president Barb Diehl, who also serves as co-chair of the parade as well as on the borough’s Fourth of July committee, said the passing of the flag is one of the unique traditions of the parade, and one that residents enjoy being involved in year after year.
“One of the biggest things that people like about the parade in Watsontown is the passing of the flag,” Diehl said. “It’s a chance for people to come together as part of the community.”
There is no registration for the parade and all are encouraged to join in and participate in the procession. The Warrior Run High School band will be marching alongside floats from local groups, antique cars, military vehicles and a cavalcade of tractors. The grand marshal for the parade is still to be announced.
“Everybody always looks forward to the high school band, and everyone also always likes seeing all the tractors go through. We’ve got a lot in the parade, there’s quite a variety,” Diehl added. “We’re happy to have everyone involved.”
At the conclusion of the parade route in Memorial Park will be an array of food and craft vendors, raffles, games and competitions sponsored by the borough, as well as an antique car show and live music. Winners of the parade will be announced at the park after the parade, and music will begin at 11 a.m., featuring a band line up of Trainwreck Survivors, Milltown Blues and Rapid Run. Winners of the antique car show will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Those interested in entering can register between 8 a.m. and noon.
A horseshoe tournament at noon will kick off the first of three competitions for the day, followed by an arm wrestling challenge at 3 p.m. and a cornhole tournament at 3:30 p.m.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett praised the Fourth of July committee and WABA, who share some members, for their dedication in planning the festivities.
“They do a fantastic job, I cannot stress that enough, every year it’s a better event. We are so thankful, the borough is so thankful for what they do, it’s a great celebration every year,” he said. “It’s really a cool event, it’s like an old fashioned Fourth of July kind of thing, it’s really fun.”
The day will conclude with a fireworks show by the borough at dusk, approximately 9:15 p.m., launched from the boat ramp.
