LEWISBURG — Bucknell University’s Freeman College of Management is the top business school in the nation where students get their desired post-graduation jobs, according to a ranking announced last week by Poets&Quants for Undergrads, a leading website dedicated to the coverage of undergraduate business education.
One-hundred percent of Bucknell’s Freeman College Class of 2018 graduates who responded to Poets&Quants alumni survey reported landing their first jobs in a desired industry.
Bucknell graduates also had the highest rate of 2018 graduates reporting first jobs at their desired companies at 92.31%. The overall average of industry and company was 96.16% for Bucknell.
Based on the responses to the alumni survey, which ran from June to November 2020, Poets&Quants for Undergrads also ranked the Freeman College of Management first nationally for faculty availability, second for academic experience and teaching quality, and third for academic advising.
The Freeman College of Management offers transformative business experiences and educational opportunities grounded in the liberal arts. It is home to more than 600 students and more than 40 faculty and staff.
