Danville Police Department
DANVILLE — Police are seeking information on three suspects who allegedly burglarized the Smoke Shop, 559 Mill St., Danville.
Police said three individuals dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks broke into the store at 4:12 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, by breaking a front window.
The suspects vandalized several machines inside, fleeing with cash taken from the machines. The shop sustained several thousand dollars in damage.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact police at 570-275-3000 or jstanley@danvilleboro.org.
Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Blaine A. Beaver Jr., 33, of Milton, six months probation with restrictive conditions including one month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; concurrent sentence of two years probation with restrictive conditions including three months on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for a second count of DUI.
• Samuel Adams, 35, of New Berlin, one to three years in state prison, 374 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for criminal trespass; concurrent sentence of one to three years in state prison, 77 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for a second count of criminal trespass.
• Adrian Michael Gable, 30, of Manheim, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Jeffrey Heimbach, 52, of New Columbia, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Mose J. Illiano, 25, Harrisburg, sentenced to six months probation on DUI controlled substance
• Michael D. Mollany, 30, Weikert, sentenced to 30 months to 10 years in prison for pleading no contest to felony receiving stolen property charges.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:50 a.m. March 8 along Klondike Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Misty Rafter, 42, of Washingtonville, lost control, went off the roadway and struck an embankment. Rafter, who allegedly fled the scene, was charged with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 12:17 a.m. Feb. 25 along South Susquehanna Trail, Union Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2023 Kia Sorento driven by Jared Sanders, 33, of Watsontown, went off the roadway and struck a guide rail. Charges of driving under the influence are pending the results of an investigation.
Harassment
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Ashlyne Ramer, 29, of Millerstown, was charged with harassment, following a domestic dispute,
The incident occurred at 7:13 p.m. Feb. 27 along Oriental Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Aleah Shaffer, 20, of West Milton, was charged as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 11:38 p.m. Feb. 18 at South Old Trail and Washington Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
