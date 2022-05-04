MIFFLINBURG — A spending plan of nearly $37 million for fiscal year 2022-2023 was given tentative approval Tuesday night by Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) directors.
The plan, passed without a dissenting vote, did not include a property tax rate. It will now be advertised before being scheduled for final adoption prior to the last day of June and the end of the fiscal year.
Tom Caruso, MASD business administrator, noted the tax rate would be determined in a separate action, most likely on the agenda of the board meeting listed on the district calendar for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at a site to be announced.
Directors previously agreed to abide by the Act 1 index, which would limit the rate at which property taxes could be raised without a referendum to 0.6 mills. For the owner of a $100,000 property, the property tax rate under Act 1 would increase by $60 annually to $1,447 (14.47 mills).
Caruso said mandated costs in the fiscal year ahead were for general obligation bonds ($370,000 over three years) and contributions to the state employees retirement system ($170,000 increase).
However, public comments read during the meeting encouraged the district to invest in a turf field and modern running track.
Comments included observations by Lisa Kelly of New Berlin, and others, who noted that senior day for senior class members of the track and field team was held at the Midd-West School District facility.
Jeffrey Kiss, Mifflinburg teacher and track coach, urged the district to look into every option which could support families and the community via improved facilities.
Kiss encouraged residents to make their voices known about the possibility of getting a new track, which he also suggested would encourage more parents to attend meets.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel noted there would be another meeting upcoming with McKissick Architects, who may supply some ideas for a district facilities plan.
Director Janell Weaver floated a hypothetical scenario where a facilities program would be paid for by a funding program beyond Act 1 limits.
A 1.3 mill increase for debt service, if approved by referendum, would add an additional $130 to the tax bill for every $100,000 of assessed valuation. Caruso said there would not be time to have such a plan in place for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Other action included approving a five-year contract for Dr. Kenneth Dady, incoming district superintendent. Dady, who will succeed Dan Lichtel at the start of the new fiscal year, will be paid $130,000 per year.
All nine directors attended the Tuesday night meeting, though Wendy McClintock, director and board president, attended via an electronic link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.