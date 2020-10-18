SUNBURY — United Plate Glass of Sunbury has achieved a three-year safety award for zero incidents amongst its team members.
To celebrate this team effort, leadership at United Plate Glass treated their employees to a catered company picnic, cornhole tournament, and tool rewards as a thank you for their continued commitment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.