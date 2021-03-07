MILTON — A trucking company which carries freight across the United States is expanding its footprint, utilizing a terminal previously operated by another trucking company in the Milton Industrial Park.
Old Dominion Freight Line recently announced the addition of nine service centers in new and existing markets.
One of the facilities is located at 130 Sodom Road, in the Milton Industrial Park. The others are located in: Brooklyn, N.Y.; Edinburgh, Ind.; Grand Island, Neb.; Louisville, K.Y.; Mansfield, Ohio; McDonough, Ga.; Mesa, Ariz.; and Olympia, Wash.
According to a press release issued by the company, the 22-door Milton facility has the ability to expand by an additional 20 doors. It will reduce Old Dominion’s response time between customers by nearly two hours.
Known as the Williamsport Service Center, the Milton center will serve as a location to move freight such as food, warehouse inventory and health care products.
“The Williamsport facility will relieve pressure for both the Harrisburg and Scranton service centers,” the press release said. “Its close proximity will enable Old Dominion to better service customer needs in a timely and efficient matter by reducing transit time by nearly two hours.”
Among its other locations in Pennsylvania, the company also operates centers in Allentown, Altoona, Erie, Pittsburgh, Reading and the Philadelphia area.
The Milton facility employs 23 individuals, including five new employees.
Dave Steinert, Old Dominion Freight Line vice president for the northern region, said some of the facility’s employees transferred to Milton from centers the company operates in Carlisle and Scranton.
He said the company purchased the Milton facility “a couple of years ago” from New Penn Freight. The facility had been vacant for years.
Initial he said four long-haul drivers will operate out of the facility, as well as 12 or 13 pickup and delivery drivers.
“We anticipate that growing as we get more established in the market,” Steinert said.
He also noted that trucking companies in general are currently doing very well.
“As the economy comes out of this, all the trucking companies are busy,” Steinert said. “We are in good shape... We are very well staffed for drivers. We are in a premium spot to take advantage of the economy coming out of the (COVID-19) pandemic.”
Based in New York City, Steinert said he was impressed when he first visited the Milton Industrial Park.
“I was really impressed with the industry that’s there,” he said. “I think we have the opportunity to hopefully expand that service center... I’ll grow that service center or purchase another one (in the area).”
Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, said she’s is glad to see the facility receive a new lease on life.
“Transferring jobs here means bringing new folks into our area,” she said. “Once they get up and established, they will have the opportunity to hire new folks... Any time there is a flurry of activity, it encourages other folks to (look to) our industrial park.”
The press release from the company noted the Milton center is strategically located to serve regions throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley.
The Milton center includes a three-bay, climate-controlled garage for tractor maintenance, cleaning and supply.
The center is situated on 6.9 acres and features a 5,500-square-foot loading dock.
“Investment in our service center network is a hallmark of Old Dominion’s long-term strategic plan,” Chip Overbey, Old Dominion’s senior vice president of strategic planning, said in the release. “We measure capacity in three key areas: Service centers, people and equipment. Each area is critically important to serve our customers and accommodate the growing demand for premium LTL services.”
Of the company’s other new service center, the Ohio location sits on 20 acres of land owned by Old Dominion, and shares a fence line with the Ohio Air National Guard Base.
