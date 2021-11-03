LEWISBURG — Municipal Election Day voter turnout was light.
Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, told commissioners and staff members that turnout was predictably lighter than during a presidential year.
Of the nearly 26,000 registered voters in Union County, 9,135 cast ballots. The 35% participation rate was several points higher than what Katherman projected early in the day.
Though relatively quiet at the start, some polling places in the Lewisburg area were busy in the afternoon and evening. Among them, the Union County Courthouse and the Pulblic Library for Union County.
Some voters used the county’s electronic signature “books” for the first time.
The voter signs on a screen while the official compares the new signature to a previous signature which has been recorded by the system. The system replaced a paper system in use for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.