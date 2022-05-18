LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging Inc. office, and all of its senior centers, will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.
To report situations of elder abuse, call 570-524-2100, 570-374-5558 or 800-533-1050.
