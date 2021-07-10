Yes, you read it right. A 797-horsepower Dodge Charger Hemi complete with four doors, a supercharger and two keys, a black one and a red one. The black key “only allows” 500-horsepower maximum, while the red key gives the driver access to all of the 797 horses.
When delivered, I got one key… the red one.
However, upfront I want to explain that before delivery I received several emails from Chrysler Corporation management about receiving a near 800-horsepower car for a full week of testing, and the responsibility that comes with such a vehicle. Clearly, in the wrong hands a car like this could be a hazard for driver, passengers and the general public. I thanked them for the right to test such a vehicle, and in a few days, the Charger Hellcat Redeye was in my driveway.
Further, here’s why cars like the Charger Hellcat Redeye are dangerous in the wrong hands. If you watch YouTube videos of people crashing Camaro ZL1s, Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s, all style Corvettes or the Hellcat Dodge Challengers and Chargers, the drivers are usually 99% responsible because they do stupid things.
When a gas pedal controls 600 to 800 horsepower, too many drivers want to “show off” leaving car shows or other gatherings. They pull out from a show onto the highway, and with the steering wheel not yet pointed straight, they floor the gas, the tires break loose (traction control off), and then these drivers lift on and off the gas over and over in an attempt to go straight and impress everyone and trying to hook up the car.
The result thanks to this idiotic “on and off” throttle dance is losing control of the car and crashing it. You just can’t keep unloading the weight of the car from the rear under full throttle to the front (off the gas) and do it over and over until the car spins out. That’s what 600 to 800 horsepower will do. The smart thing to do is “when in doubt both feet out,” which means lift off the gas and let the car stabilize. Enough of the lesson, of which there are hundreds of examples on YouTube.
Now on to this amazing muscle car.
Our Charger Hellcat Redeye arrived riding on a 120-inch wheelbase, pretty similar to all of the 4-door Chargers since the re-style took place back in 2011. Known as a sporty, full-size sedan that comes with either a trusty V6 engine or all the way up to the powerful 5.7 and 6.2-liter Hemi models, the Charger has been a popular choice dating all the way back to 1966, when it debuted as a 2-door fastback performance car.
Our tester arrived with much anticipation as we gave it a good ride during the week of testing. On a private dragway, the car blitzed to 100 mph in just a bit over 7 seconds, with zero to 60 mph arriving in 3.5 seconds. A quarter mile will arrive in 11.5 seconds at 125 mph, which is awesome considering this Charger Hellcat is no lightweight. My photographer friend and I even took the Redeye to the Troy Town Cruisers car show in Troy, where it attracted much attention.
Clearly, this is not a car for everyone. It’s a muscle car with just a few peers, and worthy of the praise it receives and price it demands. The Hemi engine displaces 376-cubic inches, produces 707 lb. ft. of torque and is motivated by a supercharger that emits a “whine” that is even more impressive than the exhaust note.
Additionally, this Redeye offers as part of an $8,600 option package what’s called an SRT Power Chiller. This operates via an air conditioner evaporator hooked to the intercooler, allowing the supercharger intake temp to drop by up to 40 degrees. The result is a cooler “combustion charge” guarantying all of the 797 advertised horses will be at your command.
Still, there are other high-horsepower SRT Dodges to consider, from the 485-horse Hemi Challenger Widebody SRT Challenger we recently tested to a 707-horse supercharged Hellcat Challenger or Charger. What differentiates our Hellcat Redeye from a “normal” Hellcat is the 90 more horsepower that comes thanks to a larger 2.7-liter screw-type supercharger that produces 14.5 psi of boost versus the other Hellcats that use a smaller 2.4-liter supercharger and 11.6 psi of boost.
Our Redeye’s redline is higher, too, with 6500-rpm compared to Hellcat’s 6200-rpm. Also, Redeye models utilize two electric fuel pumps instead of one while inside the engine the 797 horse units use stronger steel connecting rods and pistons. To help deliver the power, Redeye models also receive stronger driveshafts and axles.
Notable is that even with the 797-horse red key, a driver can limit the Charger to 500-horses with the flip of a switch. The transmission is Chrysler’s heavy-duty 8-speed automatic with three settings, including Street, Sport and Track modes that impact upshifts and downshifts from normal to more aggressive, quicker and harder.
The independent suspension also has the same three modes with Street for normal comfort; Sport for a firmer ride; and Track for a very firm feel. On bumpy roads, I recommend Street for obvious reasons.
Then there’s the Redeye’s Traction Control, also with three modes. Street includes full traction and stability controls, while Sport offers less traction control but still full stability control. If you choose Track, there’s still some traction control and also less stability control. If you press and hold traction control button until a chime rings, both traction and stability controls are off completely and you are on your own. (This is the mode the inexperienced “show off” drivers engage just before crashing the car). By the way, the tires are Pirelli P Zero PZ4, 305/35R-20 inchers guaranteeing great traction along the way and cost $695 more.
Important numbers include a wheelbase of 120 inches, 4,586 lb. curb weight, 16.5 cu. ft. of cargo space, 39 ft. turn circle, 4.5 inch ground clearance and an 18.5 gallon fuel tank.
I really hated to see the Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye leave, but I’m fortunate to have experienced a week in one of the most impressive muscle cars in the world. With options, a $2,100 gas guzzler tax and $1,495 delivery, the final tally came in at $87,165.
I’d love to own a Hellcat Redeye, even though the EPA fuel mileage estimates are 12 city and 21 highway. If you drive like I did, expect less.
