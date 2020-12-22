SUNBURY — One-hundred-sixty-nine non-bargaining Northumberland County employees will be receiving raises in 2021.
During a meeting held Tuesday, the Northumberland County commissioners approved increasing the pay of all 169 non-bargaining employees by 1.5%. In addition, the employees will be receiving a 25-cent per hour increase.
Following the meeting, Budget Director Steve Cook said the increases add $112,700 to the budget, over 2020.
Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said the increases are included in the 2021 budget, which was also approved on Tuesday.
"Our non-bargaining people did not receive a raise in 2020," Schiccatano said. "We did appreciate what they've done."
The $82.9 million 2021 budget was approved as advertised earlier this month.
Previously, Cook said the budget represents an increase of $3.4 million over 2020. No tax increase is included as 4% has been shaved from the budgetary allocation of each of the approximately 50 different county departments.
The commissioners on Tuesday approved a motion to ratify documents regarding distribution of County Relief Block Grant (CRBG) funding through the federal CARES Act.
Following the meeting, Schiccatano said the county will announce in the future how much money is being allocated and to what entities.
Before announcing the entities to receive the funds, Schiccatano said the entities must sign and return documents outlining how the funds are to be used.
The motion approved by the commissioners noted that the following documents will be completed:
• Memorandum of understandings between the county and 16 municipalities for the purchase of digital radio transmitters and receivers.
• Letters and sub-recipient agreements between the county and 36 municipalities.
• A sub-recipient agreement between the county and the Northumberland County Conservation District.
• Sub-recipient agreements between the county and six school districts.
• Sub-recipient agreements between the county and 12 small businesses.
• Sub-recipient agreements between the county and 16 non-profit organizations.
The commissioners also approved providing a proclamation to Matt Ferry, of Milton, for his leadership of the Scooter Santa Brigade.
The Scooter Santa Brigade features individuals dressed as Santa riding throughout the surrounding area on Vespas, scooters with 150cc engines.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
• Allowing non-mandated employees to leave three hours early on Thursday, Dec. 24.
• Extending an agreement through June 30 for Patricia Nace to serve as a consultant to the Election's Office on an as-needed basis.
• Re-appointing Tressa Downs and Ronald Lentini to the Affordable Housing Fund Board for 2021.
• Re-appointing the following to the Local Emergency Planning Committee for 2021: David Bogovich, Brad Hare, Jeff Hursh, Steve Jeffery, Commissioner Joe Klebon, Todd Mace, Todd Oberdorf, Cory Pisarz, Catherine Polachek, Stephen Puzio, Edna Reinard, Meghan Shambach, Lori Smoogen and Jason Zimmerman.
• Appointing Ronald Tanney to a five-year term on the Northumberland County Authority, running through Dec. 2025.
• Appointing Edward Griffiths Sr. to the Northumberland County Authority for a four-year term, running through December 2024.
• Re-appointing Commissioner Kym Best to the Central Susquehanna Cooperative Extension Association for 2021.
• Appointing Rick Shoch, a former commissioner, to a term on the Northumberland County Housing Authority running through 2025, and a term on the Land Bank Authority running through 2025. Best voted against Shoch's appointments.
• Re-appointing Klebon to the Northumberland County Authority, for a term ending Dec. 31, 2023.
• Re-appointing Ned Sodrick to the Focus Central Pennsylvania board for 2021.
• Re-appointing Justin Skavery to the SEDA-COG Natural Gas Cooperative board for 2021.
• Re-appointing James Backes to the Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority for a five-year term, running through Dec. 31, 2025.
• Re-appointing Ed Hovenstein and Jordan Rickerts to five-year terms on the Northumberland County Recreation Commission, running through 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.