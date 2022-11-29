Author: Hoffa mystery started at USP Lewisburg

Dan Moldea believes an encounter Jimmy Hoffa had at USP Lewisburg eventually led to his disappearance.

 Provided by Dan Moldea

LEWISBURG — The mystery surrounding a legendary alleged crime started with an encounter at the United States Penitentiary Lewisburg, according to an author who has extensively researched the life — and disappearance — of Jimmy Hoffa.

Dan Moldea, who now lives in Washington, D.C., has penned 12 books — primarily focusing on high-profile crimes — since the 1970s. His first book was titled “The Hoffa Wars: The Rise and Fall of Jimmy Hoffa.”

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.